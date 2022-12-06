Spero believes BGMI players will soon have clarity regarding game's return

In over four months since the BGMI ban, many creators and influencers, including Ghatak, Technical Guruji, Shiva Nandy, and more, have shared their opinions on the matter. Among the most famous names in the community, Piyush "Spero" Bathla has been actively talking about the game.

The famous Indian caster has spoken on multiple occasions via his streams and explained the situation to his viewers. Previously, Spero speculated that the game might come back around the end of December or the start of January. In one of his recent streams, he reiterated the same by saying (time stamp - 21:17):

"You will most likely get the clarity or news regarding BGMI's return in the first week of January."

Spero also mentioned doing a particular stream around BGMI sooner.

What could Spero's recent comments mean in the context of BGMI's return

Yash Bhanushali @OGYashB Great news coming for the esports community. Government is actively working to regulate esports. Great news coming soon. Welcome back FF and BGMI

Previously, multiple personalities like Technical Guruji and Sardarji YT have shared similar views, in which they stated the return or announcement to happen during late December or early January.

Moreover, other esports influencers like Ghatak, Shiva Nandy, and Yash Bhanushali have also shown optimism about the game's comeback.

Thus, Spero's comments could be an extension of views, leaks, or speculations shared by other celebrities. Although he shared his thoughts or speculations around the potential clarification regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's future in the country, one should take his comments with a grain of salt.

It is essential not to board the Hype Train until Krafton releases any official statement regarding the unban of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, fans can remain hopeful as Krafton itself has hinted at its continuous efforts for the resumption of its Indian PUBG Mobile variant.

The following comments from the South Korean gaming firm came through the press release of its Q3 earnings report:

"KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

Apart from Krafton's comments, the South Korean Ambassador to India also mentioned the game's situation at the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee audit in New Delhi, India. His Excellence Mr. Chang Jae-bok stated that Korean representatives have continuously tried for the resolution.

For the unversed, there has been a sense of uncertainty around BGMI's future. The game has been blocked in India since July 2022. For more than four months, fans have come across various rumors and unverified leaks around the game's return, but nothing has materialized to date.

