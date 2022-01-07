Team 4 Heros and Team PLM disqualified from BGIS 2021 for violating rulebook

The Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 start today. Amidst all the excitement among fans, rumors about a suspected violation of fair play rules by multiple teams have also been floating around the market.

Two teams disqualified from BGIS 2021

In recent news, BGMI officials disqualified two teams from the BGIS 2021, Team PLM and Team 4 Heros. In a competitive ruling published on the official Instagram page of BGMI, the officials stated that both sides violated fair-play rules.

4 Heros and Team PLM violated fair-play rules at the BGIS 2021 (Image via BGMI)

These teams were found to breach the following sections under the rulebook:

Rule 2.1.5: Single Team Exclusivity. A team member or coach is only allowed to compete for the one team that they have an agreement with. A team member or coach will not be allowed to compete for more than one team simultaneously and therefore cannot be listed on the roster of more than one team.

Rule 3.2: Before the start of any official competition, each team must register its roster using the tools provided by Krafton or Tournament Organizer. Once the registration period ends, the roster will be locked. Substitutions or roster changes may be allowed only in exigent circumstances per iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES Official Competition Rulebook. The use of unapproved players or substitutes is strictly prohibited.

Rule 6.2.4: Ringing: Playing under another player’s account or Gamer Tag or soliciting or inducing someone else to play under another player’s account or Gamer Tag is prohibited.

4 Heros competed in Group 4 of the Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2021. Post their disqualification, Team SouL, eliminated in the 7th spot, moved up by one place to qualify as the sixth team from the group. The side will now compete alongside the other Semifinalists starting today.

On the other hand, Team PLM competed in Group 13 of the third round of the Online Qualifiers. They were eliminated at the 14th spot in their group.

BGMI Semifinalists:

Group A

OR Esports Reckoning Esports Celcius Esports Team Chicken Rushers The Supari Gang Old Hood Esp Team X Lions Only Glitch

Group B

Team SOUL Team X Spark 7 Sea Esports R Esports UDOG India Enigma Gaming Hyderabad Hydras Tactical Esports

Group C

GodLike Esports TSM-FTX Team XO Skylightz Gaming Revenant Esports 247 Gaming Orgless 5 COXRIPMIZO

Also Read Article Continues below

The Semifinals of the BGIS 2021 start today and will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) in Hindi and English from 5.30 pm.

Edited by Ravi Iyer