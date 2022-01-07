Team Soul qualifies for BGIS semi-finals after 4 Heros disqualified

The Quarter-Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 came to an end recently. The top 24 teams (six from each of the four groups) qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Team SouL to play in BGIS semi-finals 2021

In a recent development that caused elation among fans of Team SouL, 4 Heroes, a team who had finished in the third spot in Group 4 of the quarter-finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) was disqualified from the tournament for ringing.

Two teams disqualified from BGIS (Image via BGMI)

The announcement was made on the official Instagram page of Battlegrounds Mobile India through a competitive ruling.

4 Heroes were disqualified under rules 2.1.5, 3.2, and 6.2.4 of the rulebook, all of which amount to some form of ringing (an unregistered player competing from the account of a registered player).

Competitive ruling (Image via BGIS rule book)

Alongside 4 Heroes another squad, Team PLM, was also disqualified under the same set of rules.

Team Soul was finished seventh in BGIS Quarterfinals Group 4 (Image via BGMI)

This disqualification would logically mean that the teams below 4 Heroes would move up one place, which would allow Team SouL to finish in the Top 6 and qualify for the BGIS semi-finals.

Overall ranking of Quarterfinals Group 4 (Image via BGMI)

Previously, on 5 January 2021, Team SouL was eliminated from BGIS: 2021 after they had failed to finish in the top six in Group 4 of the quarter-finals. The team finished in the seventh spot with 49 points and 22 frags. Team SouL was dejected following the elimination, so this announcement will certainly lift the spirits of the team members.

The semi-finals will start today, i.e, 7 November 2021. The 24 competing teams have been divided into three groups and will face-off for the top 16 spots in the grand finals of the mega event.

