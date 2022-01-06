Team Soul fails to qualify for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 semi-finals 

The fourth and final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 Quarterfinals is over. After the completion of the matches today, the top 24 teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the event.

16 teams from the only remaining group (i.e Group 4) competed today in six matches, and the six top teams from the overall standings moved forward.

Team Soul eliminated from BGIS 2021

In a shocking development on the final day, fan favorite squad Team SouL was eliminated from the competition as they fell short of the required sixth place by a narrow margin of five points. The team was edged out by R Esports who finished second in the final game, to take the sixth spot with 54 points and 24 finishes.

Team Soul finished 7th in the Quarterfinals (Image via BGMI)

Team SouL ended up in the seventh spot with 49 points and 22 frags. The team looked all set to qualify at the end of the fourth match but things didn't go in their favor during the remaining two games as they only managed to secure three points.

BGIS Quarterfinals Group 4 overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Given that the lineup of Team SouL underwent multiple changes since the release of BGMI, the organization will look to take this setback as a learning opportunity and perform better in upcoming events.

Team Insane miss out on semi-finals

Team Insane also failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the India Series. The team was doing quite well in recent third-party events, but had a terrible day and got eliminated from BGIS 2021 at the tenth spot with just 31 points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Godlike Esports topped the charts for Group 4. The team was followed by Tactical Esports and 4 Heroes in second and third place with 83 and 82 points, respectively. The semi-finals will be held from 7 January to 10 January.

Edited by Siddharth Satish