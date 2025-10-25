Team 8Bit announces new BGMI lineup

Team 8Bit has announced its new BGMI roster. The organization made changes to its squad following a disappointing run at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025. The team only recently bid farewell to its previous lineup.In May, Team 8Bit signed Team Versatile's former roster. However, the squad delivered average results, finishing fifth in the BMPS and sixth in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025. The Saumraj-led team placed 19th in the BGMS and 10th in the BMSD 2025. The organization failed to qualify for both the BMIC and PMGC 2025.The revamped Team 8Bit will compete in the upcoming Chennai Global Championship 2025, set to take place in November.Team 8Bit’s BGMI roster View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the four players who form Team 8Bit’s new BGMI roster:Raiden - DivyanshSarang - Sarangajyoti DekaJuicy - Vishwas BattooSkipz - Amaan ShaikhTeam 8Bit has once again signed Raiden, who was part of its previous lineup. Juicy, who had a long stint with the organization in the past, is also returning to the team.Sarang, a renowned esports athlete, and Skipz, another well-known name in the BGMI scene, complete the squad.Sarang has won many major tournaments in the past five years. In 2024, he clinched the BGIS and BMPS titles while playing for Team XSpark. He was named the FMVP in the BMPS.However, Sarang has faced some challenges in the past year and has not won any BGMI events. Earlier this year, he was part of the Revenant XSpark roster.Meanwhile, Raiden has played in many tournaments since he started his esports career in 2023. He won the Skyesports Championship 2024 while playing for WSB. He was a member of Team Versatile when the team won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series earlier this year.Juicy, who previously played for Team 8Bit for over three years, will be the squad's captain. However, he has not won any major trophy yet.Juicy previously played alongside Skipz for Cincinnati Kids. He helped the organization finish seventh in the BGIS 2025. The team placed 10th in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series and 14th in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2025.With the new roster, Team 8Bit is hoping for a strong run in the upcoming Chennai Global Championship 2025, which has a prize pool of ₹50 lakh.