Team Forever and Global Esports eliminated from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021

The first day of the Quarter-Finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 concluded. The top six teams from Group 3 qualified for the Quarter-Finals of the tournament.

In what came as a shocker to many BGMI fans, the top teams Global Esports and Team Forever were eliminated from the competition after they failed to finish in the top six.

Team Forever, which included star players like Owais, MaxKash, Savitar, and Franky, finished in the ninth spot with 37 points and 25 finishes.

The team had a good start and were in the fourth spot at the end of the second match. However, the next few matches proved to be difficult for the squad as they struggled to secure top placements. Team Forever was only able to accumulate 14 points in the remaining four matches.

BGIS Quarterfinals day 1 overall standings

Top six teams from Group 3 have qualified for BGIS Semifinals (Image via BGMI)

Owais, the team's IGL (in-game leader), posted multiple Instagram stories regarding the elimination. He thanked his fans for supporting him and said that he will come back stronger in the future.

Global Esports, a team that looked flawless during the online qualifiers, faltered in the semi-finals and finished in twelfth place among the 16 competing teams. The team was only able to secure 25 points with 14 finishes.

Global Esports finished in twelfth place in the BGIS Quarterfinals (Image via BGMI)

Overall, the team failed to gain any momentum and faced early eliminations in multiple matches. Global Esports' disappointing performance can be attributed to the fact that the team underwent a lot of changes recently.

Commenting on their exit, Sangwan from the team appreciated the underdog squads for their brilliant display of skill. He also apologized to Global Esports fans and promised that the team would do better next time.

The Group 3 standings were topped by Hyderabad Hydras who secured 99 points in six matches. 7Sea Esports and Old Hood Esports finished with the second and third spots in the group, qualifying them for the semi-finals.

