BGIS 2021 Quarter-Finals: Groups, format, and where to watch

The Online Qualifiers of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 concluded with the completion of the third round on 30 December 2021.

After four days of sweat-inducing action which kept viewers on the edge of their seats, the top 64 teams qualified for the Quarter-Finals of the event. As many fans feared, multiple invited teams were eliminated during the online qualifiers.

Format and schedule for BGIS: 2021 Quarter-Finals

The Quarter-Finals will commence from 2 January 2022 and will go on till 5 January 2022. The 64 competing teams have been divided into four groups, with 16 teams in each group.

Group 1 and Group 2 teams of BGIS 2021 Quarterfinals (Image via BGMI)

The four day Quarter-Finals will feature 24 matches in total. Each day the teams will compete in a total of six matches for the top six spots in their respective groups. The 24 qualified teams (six from each group) will then move ahead to the Semi-Finals of BGIS 2021.

Group 3 and Group 4 teams of BGIS Quarterfinals (Image via BGMI)

Teams to watch out for in BGIS: 2021 Quarter-Finals

Group 1 of Quarter-Finals looks quite stacked. With teams such as TSM, XSpark, Skylightz Gaming, and Celsius in red hot form, the competition in the group will be quite intense. TSM made a statement during the third round of the online qualifiers when they secured 110 points in just three games, which also included a whooping 31 frag chicken dinner.

Seasoned teams like Team XO, GodLike Esports, and 7Sea Esports would be the ones to look out for in their respective groups. Interestingly, Team SouL and GodLike Esports have been pitted against each other in the same group. With both teams being fan favorites, their rivalry will be a treat to watch.

With the addition of star player Slayer, Global Esports has found a new flair. The team's performance in the Online Qualifiers was top notch, and they finished with the top spot in their group. The team will look to emulate the same performance in the quarter-finals as well.

Among the underdogs, Team Mayavi will be the team to look out for. The team has seen exponential growth in recent tournaments, and will likely leave a mark on the Quarter-Finals Stage.

When and where to watch

The live broadcast for the tournament will begin from 5:30 pm IST on the official channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India in Hindi and English.

Edited by Siddharth Satish