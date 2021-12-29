BGIS 2021: TSM bags 31 kills in one game, qualifies for Quarterfinals

On the third day of the BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers Round 3, teams like TSM and 7Sea Esports took part in Group 8 matches. Although both teams were good enough to qualify for the quarterfinals, it was TSM who pleasantly surprised everyone.

This team displayed aggressive play from the very beginning, which showed in the overall standings, where they became the first team this round to cross the 100-point threshold. The team accumulated a whopping 110 points with the help of 68 kills. For quite some time, TSM has been one of the best teams on the circuit, and their performance today demonstrated this.

BGIS: Round 3 Day 3 - Group 8 match overview

The first match of grouo 8 was won by 7Sea Esports (Image via BGMI)

7Sea Esports won the first match played on Erangel with 13 kills. However, it was TSM that went on to be aggressive and claim a whopping 19 frags in the match.

TSM claimed second match with 18 finishes (Image via BGMI)

TSM continued their aggressive gameplay to claim the second match of the day with 18 kills, where NinjaJod alone took seven frags. 7Sea once again had a great performance where they secured 12 points.

TSM won third match with 31 finishes (Image via BGMI)

The third match of the day was also won by TSM, but this time they went all out and took a whopping 31 kills in the match. NinjaJod was again the pick of the players, as they took 10 frags in the match.

Qualified teams for BGIS Quarter-Finals from Group-8

1. TSM: 110 points

2. 7 Sea Esports: 43 points

3. Xzist Esports: 33 points

4. Version1: 26 points

BGIS Round 3 Day 3 Group 12 match overview

The first match of group 12 was won by Sin Official with 14 points followed by Revenant Esports with six frags.

KadamOp claimed the second match with 10 kills. Revenant Esports and Marcos Gaming both played well to secure seven and five frags, respectively.

2OP officials came out on top in the third match of the day with 17 kills. Revenant Esports also showed their class and secured second place with 13 kills, while Marcos Gaming played cautiously to secure six placement points.

Qualified teams for BGIS Quarter-Finals from Group-12

1. Revenant Esports: 58 points

2. Sin Official: 54 points

3. 2OP officials 41 points

4. Deadeye Esports: 36 points

Invited team Revenant Esports showed consistency to qualify for the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, Marcos Gaming couldn't perform up to their potential and are now out of the BGIS tournament.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider