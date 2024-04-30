Team GodLike ranks first as Day 2 of BGMI Champions Gala Finals ends

Day 2 of the BGMI Champions Gala Season 1 Finals ended on April 30. Team GodLike captured the first rank with 124 points and three Chicken Dinners. Their players Admino and Jonathan have picked up 26 and 25 kills respectively after showcasing their top-tier performances. The Jelly-led powerhouse will be hoping to win the tournament and make a much-needed comeback ahead of the BGIS 2024.

Their arch-rivals Team Soul was only three points behind them in second place and will be aiming to leapfrog GodLike in the table on the final day. Spower and Nakul from the squad have taken 28 and 27 eliminations respectively and were in the top two of the overall kill leaderboard.

Carnival Gaming, which includes the ex-Team Soul’s roster, claimed third place with 103 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Omega-led experienced lineup will need to produce consistent results in their remaining matches to win the title.

Overall standings of BGMI Champions Gala Season 1 Finals after Day 2

Here is the overall points table of the Grand Finals after Day 2:

GodLike Esports - 124 points Team Soul - 121 points Carnival Gaming - 103 points Reckoning Esports - 102 points Team Tamilas - 99 points Hydra Official - 75 points WSB Gaming - 69 points Team Aaru - 64 points Orangutan Gaming - 62 points Team Zero - 52 points Medal Esports - 46 points Team XSpark - 42 points Revenant Esports - 42 points Global Esports - 38 points Hyderabad Hydras - 29 points Alibaba Raiders - 29 points

Reckoning Esports came fourth with 103 points and has so far played brilliantly in the Finale. Team Tamilas, led by MrIGL, gained fifth rank with 99 points, followed by Hydra Official. WSB Gaming, who clinched the Skyesports Championship Series 2024, took seventh rank with 69 points.

Orangutan Gaming, led by BGMI star Ash, had a mediocre run so far and stood ninth in the table with 62 points. Team Zero, Medal, and XSpark, who faltered in the Grind event, ranked 10th, 11th, and 12th with 52, 46, and 42 points respectively.

Revenant Esports, who topped the Grind event, had a poor run in the previous two days of the finals, scoring only 42 points. Global Esports and Hyderabad Hydras were in 14th and 15th spots with 38 and 29 points respectively. Alibaba Raiders held in the bottom spot with 29 points. These teams will have to do better in their remaining games on Wednesday,