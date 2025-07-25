Team India full schedule for PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025

Team AxTMG is all set to represent India at the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Riyadh. The team recently emerged victorious in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2025 and secured their spot in the prestigious International event, featuring a prize pool of $3 million (₹25.97 crore). A total of 24 teams from around the world will compete in this tournament.The Group Stage of the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 will be held from July 25 to 27, where all the 24 participants will contest against each other. These teams have been seeded into three groups for this stage: Red, Yellow, and Green.Team India has been placed in Group Red. All 24 teams will play a total of 12 matches in the stage. The top eight from the overall scoreboard will grab their spots in the Grand Finals. While the remaining 16 will move to the Survival Stage, scheduled on July 29 and 30. The top eight teams each from the Group and Survival stages will figin the Grand Finals from August 1 to 3.Participating groups in PUBG Mobile World Cup 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGroup RedTeam Falcons (Europe)Horaa Esports (Nepal)EArena (Thailand)POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia)Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)Nongshim RedForce (South Korea)Weibo Gaming (China)Aryan x TMG Gaming (India)Group GreenIDA Esports (Turkey)Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)Team GAMAX (Egypt)INTENSE GAME (Brazil)KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan)ThunderTalk Gaming (China)R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)Group Yellow Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey)4thrives Esports (Pakistan)Team Secret (Vietnam)Team Vision (Saudi Arabia)INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)DRX (South Korea)Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)Schedule for Team India View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGroup Red, which features India’s Team AxTMG, will play on July 25 and 27. Teams from the group will compete against teams from Group Yellow on Day 1, while they will fight against Group Green on Day 3. Each day features six games across three maps of PUBG Mobile.Here is schedule for Team India’s matches:Day 1 - July 25 (Group Red vs Group Yellow)Match 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTDay 3 - July 27 (Group Red vs Group Green)Match 1 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm ISTMatch 2 - Erangel - 5:10 pm ISTMatch 3 - Erangel - 5:50 pm ISTMatch 4 - Erangel - 6:30 pm ISTMatch 5 - Miramar - 7:10 pm ISTMatch 6 - Miramar - 7:50 pm ISTHow to watchFans from India can watch it live on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 4:30 pm onward.