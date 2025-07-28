Team Soul bids farewell to Manya and Mayavi

Team Soul officially parted ways with Manya and Mayavi on July 28, 2025. The announcement was made right after the team’s elimination from the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025. Both players had joined the organization in January 2024. Manya was the captain of the club’s BGMI roster, while Manya was the coach of the team. Following their departure, Nakul, Goblin, Joker, and LEGIT remain in the lineup.Team Soul has faced failures in several major events in the past year. The organization made a few changes to its roster during this period, but still couldn’t achieve the desired outcome. The club will hope to bounce back in the upcoming BGMS 2025, especially considering it won the tournament's previous edition last year.Manya is considered one of the best IGLs in the BGMI scene. He has won many big tournaments over the past three years. However, Team Soul struggled in the last few major events under his leadership. After several failures, the firm took a seemingly big decision and bid farewell to Manya and Mayavi.Team Soul faced failures in many major events in past few months View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Soul has not won a single major trophy past 11 months. The organization faced tough challenges in many big events, including the BMPS 2024, BGIS 2025, BMPS 2025, and Battlegrounds Series 2025.In January 2024, the club signed the former Blind Esports’ roster, which consisted of Manya, Nakul, Joker, Rony, and Spower. Mayavi and Ayogi joined as the team's coach and analyst, respectively. The team then performed extremely well in a few events.The Manya-led squad ranked second in both the iQOO Pro Series and the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series last year. The team finished fourth in the BGIS and won the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Team Soul failed completely in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024. It didn't even manage to reach the final stage of the major official BGMI event. Later, the team also failed in the BGIS 2025, ranking 15th in the event.The organization made some changes prior to the BMPS 2025, adding Goblin and Legit to the lineup. However, they once again faced failure and ranked 29th in the tournament. It was the biggest BGMI event ever with a huge prize pool of ₹4 crore.The Manya-led team also failed to perform well in the ongoing iQOO Battlegrounds Series and was eliminated from the event. It struggled in both the Group and Semifinals stages of the tournament. Now, following the new personnel changes, the organization will look to bounce back in the upcoming majors.