Team Soul claims first rank as Week 2 of BGIS 2024 The Grind ends 

With the conclusion of the initial three matches for each team in the BGIS 2024 The Grind, fan favourite Team Soul ensured prime position with 68 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Manya-led squad was seeded into Group 7 of the first week and played three games on April 7. Their aggressive approach helped them collect 42 eliminations at an average of 14.

Cratic Esports, an unexperienced team, achieved second rank in the overall standings with 56 points, 35 kills, and two Chicken Dinners. The club was top performer in Group 2, who played on April 4. Hyderabad Hydras finished third with 55 points despite not having a single win in their three matches.

During the first two weeks of the BGIS 2024 The Grind, the 256 invited teams, divided into 16 groups, contested in three matches each. Now, these teams will once again be placed into 16 groups for the next two weeks based on the results in their initial three matches. This four-week-long contest will determine the best 64 teams who will be selected for the main event.

BGIS 2024 The Grind overall standings after Week 2

Tense Esports and Team Forever were fourth and fifth respectively with 52 points each. Team Insane, who recently signed the ex Aerobotz Esports' crew, came sixth with 49 points, followed by Team Insane. GodLike Esports, led by Jelly, was the star performer of Group 13 with 48 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Revenant Esports, an experienced roster, secured 13th position in the overall standings with 41 points. Their athlete Aquanox was remarkable throughout his three matches three. Popular clubs Orangutan Gaming and Entity had an average run, claiming 37 and 35 points respectively.

Carnival Gaming, the former Team Soul's players, grabbed only 29 points in their initial three games of The Grind. The Omega-led lineup held 41st rank in the overall points table. Global Esports, led by Mavi, also grabbed 29 points and ranked 44th in the table.

Hydra Official too had a modest run as the side acquired 55th spot with 26 points. Well-known clubs Team XSpark, Chemin, Gujarat Tigers have collected 24 points. Gods Reign, who signed the BGIS 2023 winning roster, had a horrific start to The Grind, scoring only 17 points in their three matches. Madsoul, Signature RF, RGB, and F4B were the four teams that failed to collect a single point there. These squads will endeavour to do better in their remaining three games.

