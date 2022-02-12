Team Soul emerges on top as Day 4 of Skyesports BGMI Grand Finals concludes

Team Soul has pushed itself to the top of the Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 standings. The team accumulated 74 points in six matches with the help of one win to achieve this feat. Team XO and Celcius Esports have slipped one place each to second and third places respectively.

Orangutan and Enigma Gaming managed to hold on to eighth and 11th places respectively. Team Vecolity had a bad day as they scored 13 points in six matches.

Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam Finals Day 4 standings

Team Nugget won the first match of Day 4 with 10 kills. However, it was Team 8bit that topped the points table with 15 kills, and with eight frags, Tsunami was the team's MVP.

GodLike went berserk to win the second match on Miramar with 20 frags. Star player Jonathan was the MVP for his eight kills. Enigma Gaming and Skylightz Gaming took six frags each in the match.

Team Mayavi won their first match in the tournament with 13 kills. They were followed by TSM and Skylightz Gaming.

It was a 2v2 battle between Celcius Esports and Team Soul, and it was won by the former with 14 kills. Team Soul grabbed six frags in the match.

Team XO won the fifth match of the day with six frags. Team Soul and Team Forever took six and nine kills respectively.

The sixth match was won by Team Soul with seven frags. They eliminated Orangutan Esports to win the match. Drigger from Orangutan was MVP for his eight-frag contribution.

Top players of the tournament:

1. TSM Aquanox - 43 kills

2. GodLike Jonathan - 42 kills

3. Soul Akshat - 35 kills

4. Skylightz Gamlaboy - 32 kills

5. 8Bit Madman - 31 kills

Day 5 of the tournament will be crucial as the top teams look to cement their positions in the standings while those near the bottom hope to make some serious inroads.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee