Team Soul wins Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 

Team Soul was crowned champions of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024, thanks to a string of splendid performances. The Manya-led brigade grabbed a total of 171 points in 18 games at the Grand Finals. The fan-favorite squad clinched three Chicken Dinners and 116 kills during their exploits. Notably, squad members Rony and Manya amassed 34 and 29 frags, respectively.

Orangutan Gaming delivered a brave showing and earned the runner-up spot with 151 points. Despite not securing a single Chicken Dinner, the Ash-led lineup earned a podium finish. Squad member AKop was declared MVP of the India Rising with 43 kills. Wizgod from the squad also enjoyed a great run, securing 26 eliminations.

Right behind them, Team Tamilas finished third with 129 points and three Chicken Dinners. MrIGL was the top performer on the squad, scoring 28 kills. The team had a modest start at the Finals but delivered fabulous performances in the last two days.

Overall standings of Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Finals

Here is the overall scoreboard of the Grand Finals:

Team Soul - 171 points Orangutan Gaming - 151 points Team Tamilas - 129 points GodLike Esports - 128 points Hydra Esports - 119 points Team Forever - 112 points WSB Gaming - 110 points Team 8Bit - 103 points Gods Reign - 98 points Enigma Gaming - 84 points Marcos Gaming - 82 points Uprising Esports - 75 points Gujarat Tigers - 70 points R Esports - 66 points Team XSpark - 63 points Windgod - 47 points

GodLike Esports stood fourth with 128 points and 77 eliminations. The Jelly-led BGMI roster clinched two Chicken Dinners in the Grand Finals. Hydra Esports and Team Forever earned fifth and sixth positions with 119 and 112 points, respectively. WSB Gaming, who recently won the Skyesports Championships Series, settled for seventh with 110 points.

Team 8Bit and Gods Reign had an average run, claiming eighth and ninth spots with 103 and 98 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming held 11th in the overall standings with 82 points and a Chicken Dinner. Uprising Rivals finished 12th with 75 points.

Gujarat Tigers failed to deliver in the BGMI India Rising Series, as the team could only amass 70 points in 18 games. Similarly, Team XSpark faltered as the Shadow-led squad posted only 63 points in the Finals. Windgod ended their campaign in 16th with 47 points and 37 eliminations.