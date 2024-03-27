Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Grand Finals of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 began on March 26. Team Soul secured the first position on the leaderboard with 56 points and one Chicken Dinner. Their player, Rony, bagged 15 kills in six matches. Orangutan Gaming finished second with 55 points despite not winning a single match. Their player, AKop, emerged as the top individual performer of the day with 16 kills.

GodLike Esports had an excellent start to the Grand Finals, scoring 54 points and claiming the third spot in the table. The Jelly-led BGMI team also racked up one Chicken Dinner.

Gods Reign managed 52 points and secured fourth place. The Destro-led team will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the esports scene after two months of dismal performances.

Day 1 scoreboard of Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Finals

Each finalist of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Grand Finals played six matches on the opening day. Here is the overall leaderboard at the end of the day:

Team Soul - 56 points Orangutan - 55 points GodLike Esports - 54 points Gods Reign - 52 points Team Forever - 48 points Hydra Esports - 42 points Marcos Gaming - 37 points Team Tamilas - 36 points Team 8Bit - 26 points WSB Gaming - 25 points R Esports - 23 points Uprising - 22 points Windgod - 22 points Enigma Gaming - 18 points Gujarat Tigers - 11 points Team XSpark - 8 points

Team Forever, led by Owais, bagged 48 points during Day 1 of the Grand Finals. Their player, Maxkash, picked up an impressive 11 eliminations.

Hydra Esports, who recently recruited Dreams from Team XSpark as an IG, ranked sixth with 42 points and 31 frags.

Seventh-placed Marcos Gaming and eighth-placed Team Tamilas had a modest start, racking up 37 and 36 points, respectively.

Team 8Bit accumulated 26 points to secure the ninth position. WSB Gaming finished 10th rank with 25 points and a Chicken Dinner to their name.

R Esports and Uprising Rivals secured the 11th and 12th positions with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Meanwhile, 13th-placed Windgod and 14th-placed Enigma Gaming bagged 22 and 10 points, respectively.

Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI veteran Shadow, scored only 11 points and finished 15th. Team XSpark had an even worse day, securing only eight points in six matches and claiming the 16th spot on the table.