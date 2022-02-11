Team XO emerges top as day 3 of Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Finals ends

The third day of the Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 just ended. The day belonged to Team Soul as they accumulated 117 points in six matches. The fan-favorite jumped ten places to finish in third place.

Team XO has taken over the top spot from Celcius Esports, which has dropped to second place. The performance by Skylightz Gaming and Team 8bit was good, but they dropped a place each to place fourth and fifth, respectively. GodLike Esports also jumped nine positions to finish in seventh place.

TSM managed to hold on to their ninth place with 137 points. With two WWCD, 7Sea occupied no. 13 on the scoreboards with 100 points.

Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam Finals Day 3 standings

Team XO leads total ranking after BGMI Grand Slam day 3 (Image via Skyesports)

7Sea Esports clinched the first match of the day with 12 kills. Team Soul showed aggressive gameplay, grabbing nine frags. Akshat was the MVP for his five-kill contribution.

Skylightz Gaming controlled the second match of the Miramar and grabbed eight frags. Team Soul once again showed great gameplay to grab second spot with nine kills.

Vitality finished 16th place after day 3 (Image via Skyesports)

With nine frags, Team Forever claimed the third match. Clutchgod brought his team, GodLike, to second place with five frag contributions. Team Soul once again played well to grab five frags.

The fourth and fifth match of the day, played on Miramar and Sanhok, was won by Team Soul with nine and 13 kills. In bohe matches, their zone rotations were on point.

GodLike emerged victorious in the sixth match with 14 kills. The final round featured a three-way fight between GodLike, Soul, and 8bit, which thrilled the fans.

Top fraggers of the tournament

TSM Aquanox- 35 kills GodLike Jonathan- 27 kills Orangutan Believe- 26 kills Skylightz Gamlaboyy- 26 kills Soul Omega- 25 kills

Securing 35 kills in 18 matches, TSM Aquanox leads the top fraggers list, followed by Jonathan.

Twenty-four matches remain, which means each team has an opportunity to shine. The new Team Soul looks aggressive and has the ingredients needed to become champions. The tournament is streamed on the Loco channel of Skyesports.

