Team Xspark wins BGMI THUG Invitational Season 4

The fourth season of the BGMI tournament, the THUG Invitational, concluded January 31 with Team Xspark winning the title. The 5 Lakh INR prizepool tournament is organized by Villager Esports.

THUG Invitational had a total of 24 invited teams that were clubbed into three groups of eight teams each. Each team played a total of 16 matches in a span of four days.

BGMI THUG Invitational Season 4: Overall standings

BGMI THUG Invitational top 16 teams standings (Image via Villager Esports)

Team Xspark team had a disappointing start on the first day, but climbed to the top on the third day and maintained the top position with 101 kills and 215 points.

TSM continued to show consistent performance and were second-placed with 89 kills and 196 points. Enigma Gaming started slow but managed to grab third place with 103 kills and 195 points. Udog India also had a great tournament as they finished in fourth place with 171 points. Orangutan Esports finished fifth.

Fan-favorite Team Soul, who are playing with their new squad, also played well to grab sixth place while Team 8bit was placed seventh. BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming had a poor tournament as they secured 15th place.

Reckoning Esports that were on top after the first day were penalized and were not allowed to play for a day due to a violation of rules. Team XO occupied 10th place with 57 kills and 117 points.

Aadi was the MVP of the tournament (Image via Villager Esports)

Global Esports and Velocity Gaming had another horrible run as they finished 22nd and 23rd place, respectively.

Top Fraggers of the tournament

1) Insane Aadi - 34 kills

2) Soul Goblin - 33 kills

3) Chemin Papanahinmanege - 31 kills

4) TX Gill - 30 kills

Team Insane had an average run but their IGL Aadi bagged the MVP award with 34 kills. Goblin from Team Soul secured second place in the top fragger list with 33 kills, followed by Papanahimanenge with 31 frags.

Prizepool distribution

Winner - 2,50,000 INR - Team XSpark

1st Runners-Up - 1,00,000 INR - TSM

2nd Runners-Up - 75,000 INR - Enigma Gaming

4th Place - 50,000 INR - UDOG India

MVP - 50,000 INR - Team Insane Aadi

Apart from that, there is a bonus prize for MVP as he will get a chance to shop sneakers up to 1.5 Lakhs INR personally with 8bit Thug.

Edited by R. Elahi