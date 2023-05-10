"Thank you for amazing response in my recent streams and videos": BGMI star Mavi shows his gratitude to fans

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports pro and renowned streamer for S8UL, Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh, took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a story a few hours ago, on May 9, 2023. Through the story, Mavi showed his gratitude to his fans for their continued support. He further thanked his fans for their amazing response in his latest livestreams and uploaded videos.

He went on to shower his love on his fans and assured them that he would work harder than before. According to him, his hard work will surely pay off and exceed everyone's expectations.

His exact words in the story were (translated from Hindi):

"Thank you for amazing response in my recent streams and videos... Here, take the kisses... I will work better than before and it will be so good that no had ever imagined it to be."

Being one of the best in-game leaders in the Tier-1 esports scene, Mavi is followed by millions in the BGMI gaming community. Hence, it is not a surprise that his recent Instagram posts have generated a considerable amount of excitement among fans.

Mavi regularly streams BGMI and other games on his YouTube channel

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India's suspension on July 28, 2022, Mavi has not been readily active on social media. Although he livestreamed the game multiple times, they were fewer in number when compared to other S8UL content creators.

Based on Mavi's inconsistency, S8UL's co-owner, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, commented on his live stream, saying (translated from Hindi):

"If someone streams only ten times a year, they will not attract brand deals."

In an earlier livestream, Mavi replied to Thug's words in a positive tone. The BGMI star stated (translated from Hindi):

"It was my fault that I did not stream enough, which also had its own reasons. It's okay. I will stream regularly from now on. Brand deals will naturally come."

Thug's words seemed to have an impact on Mavi, who regularly streams Battlegrounds Mobile India on his popular YouTube channel. He was recently seen doing multiple GTA V roleplay streams in the SOULCITY server and participating in the Thug Invitational Season 6 - Road to Valor: Empires tournament.

