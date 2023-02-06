"The content shown in it was chosen by the brand itself" - BGMI pro Scout on why Jonathan wasn't featured in his vlog

On February 5, renowned BGMI player and YouTuber Tanmay "Scout" Singh organized a watch party for the ongoing India League of the Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League. During the broadcast, he cleared the doubts of several fans who asked him why Jonathan was absent in Tanmay's recently uploaded vlog.

In response, Scout stated that the uploaded vlog on his channel was sponsored by a brand (Samsung, in this case), which is why the content in the video was specifically selected by the brand itself. As a result, several clips were trimmed down to shorten the final uploaded video.

Timestamp: 0:58

His exact words were:

"Why are kids getting triggered so easily nowadays? The uploaded vlog on YouTube was sponsored by the brand and hence the content shown in it was chosen by the brand itself."

Considering that Scout boasts one of the largest followings within the BGMI gaming community, fans were eager to hear his statement on the matter.

BGMI star Scout clears the air about Jonathan not appearing in his latest uploaded vlog

On February 1 2023, several content creators from the Indian gaming and tech YouTuber community participated in the launch event of the Samsung S23 series of phones in Bengaluru. In celebration of this occasion, these personalities created plenty of content and uploaded them as vlogs on their respective channels. Interestingly, Scout's uploaded vlog featured many creators, but fellow BGMI player Jonathan was absent. This puzzled fans, who wanted to hear what Scout had to say.

Scout went on to speak about how he shot a lot of amazing content with his GoPro alongside many popular YouTubers. However, since the brand wanted all of the creators to upload an informative vlog around the launch of the new devices, they restricted the inclusion of multiple clips.

The BGMI pro further added that he had initially sent a longer clip to Samsung for review. Unfortunately, the international brand clipped out several pieces, reducing it to a 15-minute-long vlog. His exact statements were:

"I shot a lot of stuff with my GoPro, creating content with multiple creators, but those were not allowed to be put into the vlog. The reason stated by the brand was that the video was supposed to be informative around the Samsung S23."

To strengthen his claim, he cited Techno Gamerz as an example and highlighted that the portion he shot with the popular YouTuber wasn't included in the final video as well. With Scout officially clearing the air, his fans have likely understood the creator's viewpoint and breathed a collective sigh of relief.

