"I was the only one who had an iPhone in the entire family": BGMI pro ScoutOP speaks about his struggling days as a player

On January 6, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Tanmay "Sc0utOP" Singh held a watchparty of the ongoing PMGC 2022 Grand Finals on his YouTube channel. During the livestream, Scout spoke to his audience about the struggles he went through as a player when he first entered the mobile esports scene.

Scout stated that most of today's esports players are fully supported by their families, especially in terms of financial requirements. However, back when he began his professional career, things were completely different.

Tanmay mentioned how getting an iPhone to play PUBG Mobile without lag was a tough process. He added that he was the only member of his entire family who owned the premium device, which eventually helped him establish a career in esports.

His exact words were:

"Nowadays, people who become esports athletes are well supported by their family, not just mentally, but financially as well. Back when we started, an iPhone was a big thing. I was the only one who had an iPhone in the entire family. Everyone else used Android devices."

BGMI pro Scout reminisces about his initial struggling days when he started playing esports

During a watchparty with his friends from the BGMI community such as Mavi, Omega, and Juicy, Scout received a donation from one of his susbcribers, asking him about the importance of money while starting a career in esports.

Remembering his early days as an esports player, Scout recalled how difficult it was for him to establish himself as a popular BGMI/PUBG Mobile esports athlete. He reminded his fans that he never tried to portray that he came from a poor background, but he also never forgot his roots. He even highlighted how none of the currently established names in the BGMI community came from a rich background, with most players grinding hard to reach where they are today.

Speaking about how hard his father worked to raise him and how he lived in a small house when he first began playing mobile games, Scout said:

"I never play the poor card unlike others... I know how my father raised me. I remember the struggles and I remember how we stayed in a small house. It took a lot for me to reach where I am today."

Timestamp: 2:47

Later on, in the same livestream, Scout advised his young fans and viewers to focus on their academics. He pointed out that the margin of achieving success and becoming established as a tier 1 esports player is extremely low and unpredictable. Instead, youngsters should try to complete their studies and get a degree, which will eventually guarantee them a job.

Considering that Scout is closely followed by millions of fans, his words have created a huge buzz within the Indian gaming community.

Poll : 0 votes