"The security and privacy of user data is of utmost important to us" - Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn after BGMI ban

The ban on BGMI has surprised the entirety of the Indian mobile gaming community, and fans of the battle royale title have been left devastated. According to the reports, the suspension was carried out in accordance with Section 69A of the IT Law.

Awaited by the followers for a long time, Krafton’s official statement has finally been released regarding the ban. The CEO of Krafton India, Sean Hyunil Sohn, was reported as saying, “The security and privacy of user data is of the utmost importance to us.”

He also said that they are in discussions with the authorities, providing players with some cause for optimism.

Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn’s statement after the BGMI ban

Fans are excited about the latest developments (Image via Sportskeeda)

The statement by the top executive started with him confirming the company’s commitment to the Indian market and its emphasis on the security and privacy of the users’ data. It further assured gamers that Krafton has complied with all the country’s laws and regulations.

It read:

“We are committed to the Indian market and are positive about the opportunities in the country. At KRAFTON, Inc. the security and privacy of our user data is of utmost importance to us. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India including data protection laws and regulations and will continue abiding by them. We thank you for all the love and support you have shown us in our journey uptill here and hope to continue our association in the future as well.

“There may be questions in your minds regarding the current situation about the country’s most loved game – BGMI. In line with this, we have been working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues. We kindly request you to wait to hear from us. We will keep you informed about further updates. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and collectively fostering the gaming ecosystem in India.”

Sean Hyunil Sohn also expressed his gratitude to the players for their support towards BGMI. He has further asked the vast fan base to wait for further developments to take place.

Reaction to the statement

The community is eagerly awaiting the return (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans have responded positively to the statement made by Sean Hyunil Sohn, and they are keeping their fingers crossed that everything works out so that BGMI can return to the Indian market.

A speedy comeback of the battle royale game would guarantee that the esports industry does not suffer a significant setback and that the scenario would not overly impact stakeholders.

However, if the title does not return, esports athletes, content creators, and organizations will suffer greatly. A void will be created in the community due to the lack of games that can replace BGMI. Nonetheless, fans have begun to explore options like COD Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, and PUBG New State.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far