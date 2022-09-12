"There is a 90% chance that BGMI will be back by November end": War Mania's CEO claims about game's comeback in recent Instagram story

The founder/CEO of War Mania, Hrishav Bhattacharjee, recently posted stories on his popular Instagram handle hinting at a possible return date for BGMI. He also spoke about the issues that are obstructing the game from being relaunched in the Indian market.

BGMI has been delisted from both the Google and Apple virtual stores for over a month, leaving the entire gaming community disappointed. Since Hrishav has connections with Krafton, his statements have generated hype and excitement amongst the game's players and fans.

War Mania CEO provides a major update on BGMI's return

Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned in the country, Hrishav has been regularly active on social media, providing useful information about the situation. Through a recent Instagram story, Hrishav gave a major update on the game's potential return.

In his story, he stated that there was a high chance that the game would make a comeback by the end of November this year. If this did not happen, it would result in teams, Indian esports oriented brands, content creators, and tournament organizers shifting to other countries like UAE, Brazil, Thailand, or Malaysia.

"90% chance that the game will be back by November end!"

In the second portion of the story written in Hindi, he spoke about how new problems were emerging from time to time, hindering the game's return. He highlighted how the authorities are skeptical about the title and are trying to eradicate any hidden issues within the app.

"There are a lot of problems that need to be sorted out. It seems as if the problems are increasing day by day as authorities are detecting new ones on a regular basis."

He also urged his fans to be positive and hope that BGMI makes its comeback soon.

Speaking about the same, Hrishav posted another story where he mentioned that BGMI will be back at some point or the other, but everyone in the gaming community will have to wait until November. As per internal sources, he stated that if the game is still unavailable after November, organizations and players will take up other ventures.

Earlier, Bhattacharjee had shared images on his Instagram stories, stating that the in-game servers were getting relocated. He had mentioned that the the servers of India-Singapore were being transferred to India-Malaysia, which could potentially help in the game's return sometime in the future.

However, his recent stories have created doubt in the minds of players and fans alike, who are eagerly waiting for the game's comeback. It remains to be witnessed if Krafton and MEITY can come to a mutual agreement and get Battlegrounds Mobile India back into the virtual stores of Google and Apple.

