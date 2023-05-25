"There are high chances that the game will arrive this month": LoLzZz Gaming comments on BGMI unban

On May 21, 2023, renowned BGMI rank pusher, Yash "LoLzZz" Thacker, held a PUBG Mobile Korea livestream on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he spoke about multiple topics related to the relaunch of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country's mobile gaming market. While speaking about the game's official unban, LolzZz seemed excited and urged fans to get ready for an immersive battle royale gaming experience.

An ecstatic LoLzZz mentioned (translated from Hindi):

"The game can come this month. There are high chances that the game will arrive this month. Buckle up your seat belts because the weather's going to change. The weather's going to change full on. Just be ready to be thrilled."

LoLzZz also went on to reply to a fan asking about the possibility of him conducting 24-hour streams. Here's what he said (translated from Hindi):

"The game will come, and the 24-hour streams will start. On top of that, I will add five or six hours. The 24-hour streams will happen for sure."

LoLzZz is one of the most popular streamers documenting his in-game rank push journey on his popular YouTube channel. Hence, it's no surprise that his hints at the game's unban date and him resuming long session streams have garnered a considerable amount of buzz.

LoLzZz Gaming assures fans that he will participate in esports and grind hard in Classic mode matches after BGMI unban

LoLzZZ Gaming has been in the news recently after he announced his comeback to BGMI esports. Although he is a content creator for GodLike Esports, he will not feature for the organization in upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments and scrims.

In a previous livestream, the prominent streamer mentioned that he would begin grinding hard after the BGMI unban. He also stated that he is looking forward to doing his best so that he can reach the highest possible in-game rank, Conqueror hashtag one, and become the best Classic mode player in the country.

For those unaware, on May 19, Krafton Inc. took to the game's official social media handles to announce the return of BGMI to the Indian market. However, since then, the game's servers have remained offline, and it remains to be seen when the title will be made available for gamers across the country.

