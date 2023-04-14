BGMI pro and fan-favorite content creator Tanmay "Scout" has actively been participating in scrims alongside his fellow TeamXSpark (TX) members. He has been streaming on a regular basis while keeping the focus on his gameplay and content-making. Scout recently opened up about his squad sweating it hard in scrims. Here's what he said (translated from Hindi):

"Today, we played in pairs. Basically, we gave our command to Pukar so that he handles everything [on the ground].... [We were] trying Sarang and Pukar's pair, and Aditya and I were playing together. So, we played well in pairs and learned a lot of things as a team. There are tiny flaws, which [we] will resolve slowly and steadily."

As Scout talked about his team's strategy and training, he once again mentioned the best squads in India. He maintained that India's current best lineups are Blind and SouL, especially the former, as it has come a long way as well as obtained success at Global Esports. The BGMI star further said (translated from Hindi):

"We all have witnessed that, [referring to the journey and success story of Blind's roster], right? That thing took time. Secondly, I know I used the exact wording last year that 'it will take time,' but last year, enough dedication was not there... let's be honest."

Criticizing his and TeamXSpark's strategies and dedication last year, the BGMI star reassured that he and his team are doing better this year.

"We are putting in a lot more effort than [we] put normally": BGMI pro Scout on TX's dedication towards the game

During a recent livestream, the BGMI pro elaborated on how TX has been devoting more time to this game and is far more dedicated than last year (translated from Hindi):

"There was no 'that' level of dedication. We were not devoting that much time to the game, but you guys are observing it. Even I am seeing that [we are] putting in a lot more effort than [we] put normally. We sleep just five hours so that our scrims are completed, tournaments get concluded, and the content should be uploaded on YouTube."

Interestingly, Tanmay "Scout" was also asked by a fan about Robin "Rexx" Singh, another well-known BGMI pro who recently finished the former using a pan during a recent scrim match. The TX player maturely answered the question as he claimed that such things are a part of the game, and everything was fine. However, he also advised players not to do anything like that begrudgingly against a team.

