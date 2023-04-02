"Live streaming is not getting that much of a priority": BGMI star Scout opens up about decline in "watching" numbers

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and its original version PUBG Mobile were the primary reasons for the rise of gaming streamers in India. However, the streaming culture didn't quite expand to other games, which became evident after Battlegrounds Mobile India was blocked.

PC games fetch decent numbers, but streaming is still far from being a mainstream concept in India. While streaming recently, Tanmay "sc0ut" Singh, a famous BGMI pro, was asked about his opinion on the decline in his "watching" numbers. The BGMI star didn't take much time to respond as he explained the whole matter. Here's what Scout said (translated from Hindi):

"Firstly, live streaming is not getting that much of a priority on YouTube. Secondly, the games we play, which you can call AAA games ... PC games. So, a niche audience tunes in to such PC games. Thirdly, whichever mobile games are there, those are still getting enough watching. Even today, they are getting around 2K "watching" while playing scrims."

Scout claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India's return would boost the "watching" numbers with an estimated 40K to 50K live viewers. However, the fan-favorite streamer also maintained that such numbers would not mean anything, as it might not be something he loves.

"I love to play PC games" - Scout explains why he prefers to stream other titles over BGMI

Despite being popular among Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile fans, Scout rarely streams the famous Battle Royale title apart from scrims. During his recent live stream, Scout gave an insightful answer on why he prefers to stream PC titles over Battlegrounds Mobile India, as he said (translated from Hindi):

"You (streamers) stream for "watching" or fun. There's a difference. One should have fun sometimes, right? It should not be like a dog collar, and you are expected to bark for views. Play BGMI and bark for views. No! One should have fun. I love to play PC games and other titles, so obviously."

Scout continued:

"Warzone, on a global level, fetches 30K live watching, and at the same time, in India, it's 3K to 4K at max. The reason behind this is the lesser number of PCs across India, despite the country's huge population. But yes, that 3K to 4K who watches such streams hold much power."

For the uninitiated, many streamers who stopped playing Battlegrounds Mobile India after its ban in July 2022 have encountered a dip in live viewers. Although games like Valorant and GTA V RP have engaged a section of viewers, the loss of exposure to PC games among the masses has been the prime reason behind the decreasing numbers.

