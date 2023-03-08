BGMI star Scout makes some revelations about esports tournaments and organizers

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) pro Tanmay "sc0ut" Singh has revealed some interesting information about how esports tournaments and organizers operate. The S8UL content creator, who started as a PUBG Mobile player, is well-versed in the country's esports ecosystem.

During one of his recent livestreams, Scout told his viewers about the "dark side" of esports tournaments. He said:

"Let me tell you about the dark side of tournaments. Very few are trustable. Secondly, imagine that you are 'XYZ,' okay? You are considering organizing a tournament with ₹10 lakh prize pool money. You don't have money in your bank account."

He continued:

"Say, you still have gathered everyone and given your word. Now, when it comes to giving away the prize pool, XYZ runs from one owner to another, requesting a loan of a certain amount of money they need and promising to return later. Then you borrow money from such sources and give it away here, then later pay that off as well."

BGMI pro Scout reveals how esports event organizers earn money from brands during various tournaments

After claiming that many event organizers don't give away prize money out of their pockets and take loans from others instead, Scout explained how they earn profit from tournaments.

He revealed that event organizers usually get a hefty amount of money from the brands they attract by advertising the popular teams participating in their tournaments.

The BGMI star explained:

"You guys will think they will be at a loss (after loaning the prize money). It's not like that. Now, such organizers separately give money to each team to participate in their tournaments. Understand. They pay money while inviting organizations to play."

He added:

"You know what happens then. Imagine a tournament with ₹10 lakh prize pool money, and then the organizer loans ₹10 lakhs, which they later pay off. But on top of all this, the money they grab from brands on the pretext of teams like SouL (S8UL), GodL, this and that are participating, that payment is pretty hefty."

For those unaware, unofficial esports tournaments were on the rise after BGMI solidified its position as a fan-favorite mobile game among the Indian masses.

However, the game is currently banned, and Krafton has directed event organizers not to host unofficial tournaments. The company has also asked them not to stream scrims or matches.

