“This is a pathbreaking move”: PUBG India CEO shares thoughts on official recognition of esports in India amidst BGMI ban

The Government of India recognizing esports as a part of multiple sporting events has been lauded by many, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans. PUBG India CEO and head of Krafton's Indian division, Sean Hyunil Sohn, has now hailed GOI's move as "pathbreaking" after sharing a post on LinkedIn.

Here's what Sean Hyunil Sohn wrote in one of his recent LinkedIn posts:

"This is pathbreaking move by the government and we are delighted to see the recognition given to eSports as part of multi-sports events by the Government of India. It is a testament to India's commitment of making their mark in the global gaming ecosystem."

The PUBG India CEO further explained how this significant development could be vital for job creation and the generation of business ventures in the country. He continued:

"This official acknowledgment will go a long way in boosting job creation, creating new business opportunities, and opening new avenues for the youth to realize their potential. We look forward to seeing eSports further integrated in competitive gaming and we as KRAFTON are confident to play our part in furthering the vision of a thriving gaming ecosystem in India."

Apart from the all-important recognition, online gaming was also allocated as a business entity under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) authorization. Interestingly, despite all the praise for this decision, there is still no word on the ban-reversal of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, Free Fire, and some other games.

Businesses pertaining to online games like BGMI and Free Fire to come under MeitY's authorization, but nothing is unbanned

After the allocation, MeitY will become the ultimate authority over businesses pertaining to online games. While this may bring more transparency, it doesn't necessarily translate to positive news for games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, which are already banned in India.

Thus, one must not get their hopes high if they expect the government to unban BGMI or any similar titles. The only way players can see Battlegrounds Mobile India make a comeback is if Krafton resolves the data security concerns, which is why the game was blocked.

BGMI servers are still active in India, but fans must avoid unban rumors, especially after the Government of India's recent move. Ideally, players should wait for Krafton's official response on the game's comeback and enjoy the game while the game servers are still online in India.

Note: Apart from avoiding unban rumors, fans must also avoid fake or unauthorized download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India showcased on various dubious websites

