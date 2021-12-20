Three teams banned from Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 for violating rules

The first round of the online qualifiers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 has finally come to a close. Of the 1024 teams competing, 512 of them have qualified for Round 2 of the event after 4 days of heavy competition.

In the latest news regarding BGIS, BGMI officials posted an Instagram story earlier today stating that three teams were banned from the competition for violating rules.

Three teams banned from BGIS 2021

1) Flow Esports

2) Team Hell God

3) Team WXXD

Banned teams from BGIS 2021 (Image via BGMI Instagram)

Recently, multiple video clips of a member of Team Hell God allegedly using speed cheats were circulated around the internet. The reason for banning them and the other teams could have been the use of such cheating software, although BGMI officials did not provide any reason as to why the squads were banned.

With these teams banned, it remains to be seen if the squads below them will take their place in the individual group standings. As of now, officials haven't made the list of qualified teams for Round 2 public. However, the casters on the live broadcast did mention that the results will be published after the completion of Round 1.

Earlier, the BGIS Online Qualifiers started on December 16 with 1024 teams who made it through from in-game qualifiers. These squads were then divided into 64 groups, with each group getting a chance to qualify in 2 matches.

The top 8 teams from each of the 64 groups qualified for the second round of the event, which is all set to start on December 21 2021.

Round 2 will feature 512 qualified teams which will be divided into 32 groups. These 32 groups will also get to play two matches each to qualify for the third round. The top 7 teams from each group will move ahead to the next round after the completion of Round 2 on December 24.

