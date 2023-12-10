“To the one expecting me to retire, I am not going anywhere”: BGMI star Jonathan after elimination from BMPS 2023

The League Stage of the BMPS 2023 witnessed several well-known teams competing against each other. Godlike Esports was one of the sides that struggled during the initial phase. The club, which includes stalwarts like Jonathan, Jelly, Zgod, Neyo, and Aditya, unfortunately, couldn't achieve a spot in the Finale. The organization has been struggling with poor results for a long time.

After his team's elimination from the Pro Series, Jonathan took to Instagram and said:

"This is probably the lowest point in my life but deep down I know I will crawl and reach where I wanted. To the one expecting me to retire, I am not going anywhere, I won't stop until I claim it."

Jonathan has mentioned that he is at the lowest point of his career but will not retire and will try his best to achieve his ultimate goals. He, alongside his team, has been struggling in form since the re-release of BGMI in May 2023.

GodLike ranks 20th in BMPS 2023 League Stage

Jonathan stated that he will continue his esports career. (Image via Instagram)

The second edition of the Pro Series kicked off on November 22 with 96 invited teams from India. Two old teammates, Jelly and Aditya joined GodLike Esports ahead of this official major tournament, replacing Shadow and Clutchgod in the lineup.

The Jelly-led squad had a mediocre showing in the first week of the BMPS League. They came 28th with 52 points, including six bonus points, on the overall scoreboard. The squad improved their game in Week 2 and jumped to 18th position in the rankings. They collected 121 points in their 10 matches across the first two weeks.

In the third and final week, their performance yet again experienced a decline, due to which they ended up in 20th position with 171 in the overall league standings. The star-studded squad didn't deliver a promising result and, unfortunately, faced an early exit from the BMPS 2023.

Apart from them, many other popular clubs, such as Gods Reign, Medal, Global Esports, OR, and more, didn't earn their positions in the Finale. Only the top 16 teams have reached the upcoming stage, while the remaining 80 lineups have been knocked out of contention for the Pro Series trophy.

The Finale is scheduled for December 15 to 17 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Team Insane and Blind Esports exhibited their exceptional performances throughout the League Stage and are also expected to perform well in the BMPS Finals.