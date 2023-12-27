TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Semifinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for finals, and more

The Semifinals of the TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 ended on December 27 after five days of intense competition. Out of the 32 participants, the top 16 have secured their places in the Grand Finals, while the rest faced elimination from the Invitational event that features a grand prize pool of ₹21 lakh.

Team Omega, the former of Team Soul, were the top performers with 209 points and 123 eliminations. They performed consistently throughout their 18 games and will enter the Finals with confidence.

Big Brother Esports were second with 200 points and 93 eliminations. The lineup registered five Chicken Dinners and delivered mesmerizing performances in the Semifinals. The club was struggling after BGIS 2023 but is now back on track following an impressive run.

Qualified teams for BGMI Winter Invitational Grand Finals

Team Omega Big Brother Esports Team Tamilas Dragon Esports Chemin Esports Aerobotz Esports Entity Gaming X7 Esports Medal Esports Meow Esports Team Aaru Genesis Esports Revenant Esports 7Habit Esports Team XSpark Reckoning Esports

Team Tamilas also impressed with their gameplay, capturing third position with 178 points. The side managed three Chicken Dinners and 85 kills. Dragon Esports were behind them in the fourth spot with 172 points. Entity Gaming secured 165 points.

Overall standings of Winter Invitational Semifinals (Image via Amaze Esports )

Revenant Esports enhanced their gameplay in their last few encounters and ranked 13th with 140 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team XSpark, too, did well on the last day of the Semifinals, finishing 15th with 137 points. Reckoning Esports barely made it to the Grand Finals with 136 points.

Eliminated teams from BGMI Winter Invitational

Here are the bottom 16 teams of the Semifinals:

GodLike Esports Windgods OR Esports Global Esports Hindustan Gaming Numen Gaming Orangutan Hyderabad Hydras Hydra Officials TWM WSB Autobotz Rivalry Esports 8Bit Esports Team Zero TWOB

Fan-favorite club GodLike Esports continued their struggle and fell short by three points to finish 17th. OR Esports and Global ranked 19th and 20th with 132 and 131 points, respectively. Numen Gaming, an experienced lineup, also failed in the event and were ranked 22nd.

Meanwhile, Hydra Officials had a horrendous event, coming 25th in the chart. WSB Gaming and 8Bit finished 27th and 30tH, respectively, in the BGMI Winter Invitational Semifinals.