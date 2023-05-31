Ultron to continue with 8Bit for BGMI competitive

The esports community is buzzing with excitement following the re-release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Numerous players are actively searching for their ideal teams, aiming to prepare themselves for the upcoming official tournaments. In a similar vein, Ultron, a prominent figure in the Indian Mobile Esports community, revealed that he would continue with Team 8Bit in the foreseeable future.

While Ultron was frequently seen playing alongside Team Mavi recently, he shot down any chances of joining them due to their unfavorable outcomes. He mentioned their collaboration during the game's ban was solely for fun.

Recently, Mavi revealed that he, along with three up-and-coming players, Atlas, Aadi, and Jaadu, has joined a new organization. The official announcement regarding this new roster is expected to be made in the near future by the organization.

Ultron reveals 8Bit BGMI lineup

Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi will continue with Madman, Juicy, and Beast, with whom he competed in the BGMI Master Series 2022. Prior to joining 8Bit, he gained extensive experience in the Battle Royale genre by representing renowned teams such as Team Celtz, Galaxy Racer, and Team XSpark.

He came into the limelight in early 2020 when his team Celtz lifted the crown in the inaugural PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia.

Meanwhile, 8Bit stands as one of India's most esteemed esports organizations, with teams competing in various esports titles. The 8Bit's BGMI unit possesses great potential to achieve remarkable success in the long term.

Additionally, Ultron is one of the popular streamers in India. Boasting a YouTube channel with 170k subscribers, he has garnered an impressive total of over 15 million views.

Krafton, on May 30, has unveiled an exciting upcoming event, the Rising, set to commence on June 1. The event will feature 64 popular sides, consisting of streamers and professional players, engaging in an exhilarating four-day showdown.

It will be the first official event after its return of the title in India. The Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2022, a $19K tournament, was the official last event before the ban. It was won by 7Sea Esports, who represented India in the PMWI AfterParty Showdown.

BGMI is currently undergoing a three-month period of supervision after it has addressed concerns related to server locations and data security. The MEITY department will closely examine various aspects, including addiction, before granting permanent approval for BGMI. In addition, Krafton has implemented measures to limit the gameplay duration for teenagers to three hours and for adults to six hours.

