BGMI Pro Ultron bids farewell to Team XSpark

BGMI pro Hemanth Sethi, aka Ultron, announced that he has left Team XSpark in his recent livestream. Alongside Gill and Clowny, Ultron joined the team in December 2021 ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS). Their performances in the BGIS were not where they were expected to be, as the team placed 12th in the event.

Ultron then left the side on January 19, and Viru joined the roster on the 24th of the same month. Following this, there was an unexpected turn in the IGC as both Viru and Gill left the side to join GodLike on February 7, which turned out to be one of the most dramatic moves in BGMI esports. Clowny also left the roster, leaving only Mavi and Scout on the team.

Team XSpark BGMI active roster

1) Mavi - Harmandeep Singh

2) Scout - Tanmay Singh

On April 2, Ultron, alongside 420op, Fearless, and GyroGod, joined Team XSpark ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC). Unfortunately, they couldn't work out their strategies this time again as they didn't perform well in the event. The team garnered only 18 points in their six matches and failed to reach the Pro Series.

The BMOC was a forgettable event for Team XSpark and several seasoned teams like GodLike, TSM, Skylightz, etc., also failed to make it to the ongoing Pro Series.

Teams who have not qualified for the Pro Series are making new plans and reshuffling the roster for future BGMI events. Two of Krafton's four major BGMI tournaments will take place in the second half of 2022. These teams will hope to make their return to live up to fans' expectations.

Ultron also revealed that he would join 8Bit Esports if his coordination fits with the team's roster. The side was one of those teams who had a bad run in the BMOC.

Ultron's BGMI/PUBG Mobile journey

Ultron was a part of the PMPL South Asia S1 champions Team Celtz, and the team impressed everyone by winning the trophy. He started his Esports career with Element Esports but came into prominence while playing for Team Celtz.

UAE-based organization Galaxy Racer made its entry into PUBG Mobile Esports by acquiring Team Celtz on July 3, 2020. The team had an average run in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL): East as they came in 14th place.

After the PUBG Mobile ban in India, the side moved to Saudi Arabia and competed in the Pro League Arabia Season 1. They secured eighth place in the event.

The organization returned to India after the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, but due to controversy with the team's coach Aurum, they benched Ultron alongside Roxx, Owais, and MaxKash.

