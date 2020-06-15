Celtz win PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

Celtz crowned champions of PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 after Day 3 of the grand final stage.

Celtz topped the PMPL South Asia 2020 leaderboard with 213 points and 83 kills.

Celtz, the winners of PMPL South Asia Finals 2020

PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 has wrapped up after fifteen intense matches with Celtz lifting the trophy. The PMPL South Asia 2020 tournament began on 22nd May and concluded on 14th June. 16 professional teams from India, Bangladesh and Nepal competed fiercely in the grand final stage and gave fierce competition to each other.

Celtz played brilliantly on the day 3 of the tournament. Before the final day, TSM Entity were occupying the first position on the leaderboard, but Celtz snatched the victory in the end.

PUBG Mobile officials stated on their official Twitter handle:

Congratulations to Team Celtz for being the reigning Champions of the #PMPL South Asia Finals Season 1! Their determination paved the way to moving on to the #PMWL, filling one of the 3 remaining slots where Team Megastars and IND will join the qualified teams to World League!

After the third and final day of the last stage, Celtz topped the leaderboard with 213 points and two whopping chicken dinners. They were followed by TSM Entity and Megastars, who racked up 202 and 167 points respectively.

Check here the points table of PMPL South Asia Finals.

However, there is no need for Entity fans to be disappointed as the team had already reserved their slot in the World League by finishing second in the league stage.

The list of teams who have qualified for PMWL 2020 from South Asia is listed below.

South Asian teams qualified for PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL)

List of South Asian teams qualified for PMWL 2020

#1 Orange Rock

#2 TSM Entity

#3 Godlike

#4 SynerGE

#5 Celtz

#6 Megastars

#7 Team IND

Earlier, only five slots were reserved for the South Asian teams in PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). However, Tencent Games later increased the number of slots to 7. As a result of it, four teams and three teams qualified for PMWL 2020 from PMPL League stage and Final stage respectively.