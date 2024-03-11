Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Elimination Week: Overall standings, summary, and more

The Elimination Week of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 came to a close on March 10, with the top 24 teams moving on to the next phase, Week 1. The bottom eight squads have been knocked out of the contest. Global Esports performed admirably and took the first rank with 175 points in this initial Elimination Week. The Mavi-led squad picked up four Chicken Dinners and 60 kings in 18 matches.

Team 8Bit grabbed second place with 147 points despite not having any Chicken Dinner. This BGMI squad saw a terrible start to the Elimination Week but exhibited enhanced performances in its last few days. Their member, Mighty, was among the top three players of the Elimination Week with 34 eliminations.

Orangutan Gaming seized third spot in this stage with 136 points, including 88 kills. The Ash-led experienced lineup played well consistently in the last four days and easily made it to the subsequent phase. They acquired a single Chicken Dinner in the Elimination Week.

Elimination Week scoreboard of Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024

The top 24 teams from the overall points table have qualified for the next stage of 2024's BGMI India Rising tournament. Here is where each squad stands after the Elimination Week:

Global Esports - 175 points Team 8Bit - 147 points Orangutan Gaming - 136 points Team Tamilas - 127 points Team Forever - 124 points Marcos Gaming - 117 points Team Psyche - 116 points Enigma Gaming - 115 points Team XSpark - 112 points Gujarat Tigers - 108 points WSG Gaming - 106 points R Esports - 105 points Gods Reign - 103 points Genxfm Esports - 101 points Carnival Esports - 99 points Medal Esports - 99 points Team Soul - 97 points Entity Gaming - 97 points Uprising Rivals - 96 points Team Zero - 95 points Team Aaru - 94 points Hydra Esports - 93 points GodLike Esports - 92 points Wingod Esports- 90: points Revenant - 88 points Team Robinsa - 87 points TCS Official - 85 points Big Brother - 84 points Chemin Esports - 76 points Reckoning Esports - 74 points Blind Esports - 64 points K9 Squad - 42 points

BGMI squad Team Tamilas, led by MrIGL, finished fourth with 127 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team Psyche looked great in the Elimination Week and came seventh with 116 points after winning four matches. Experienced clubs Team XSpark, Gujarat Tigers, and Gods Reign are in 9th, 10th, and 13th places, respectively.

Carnival and Team Soul had an average run in the Elimination Week, ending up in the 15th and 17th spots, respectively. Entity Gaming, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, finished 18th. GodLike Esports somehow ensured their spot in the next phase after playing well in the last match of the Elimination Week.