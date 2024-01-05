Team Tamilas wins Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3

Team Tamilas were crowned champions of the Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3. The club displayed its dominance in the Grand Finals, winning five out of 24 matches and posting 298 points on the scoreboard. Two of their players, Maxy and Manty, picked up 44 and 36 eliminations, respectively.

Dragon Esports, an inexperienced lineup, surprisingly came second with 236 points and 89 kills. The side was in prime position after Day 2, but their performance declined on Day 3. However, the squad mesmerized with their showcasing and attracted everyone’s attention throughout this BGMI tournament.

Medal Esports, led by Paradox, managed third spot to their name despite not having a single Chicken Dinner. The renowned squad earned 236 points and 96 kills in 24 matches. Topdawg was the second-best player in the Grand Finals with 41 eliminations.

Upthrust BGMI Survivors Saga Season 3 Finals overview

Genxfm Esports made a brilliant comeback on Day 4 and jumped from ninth to fourth spot with 210 points on the overall scoreboard. The side secured four Chicken Dinners in this process and registered a place in the top five. With this phenomenal result, the club will aim to improve in their upcoming tournaments.

Team Omega, the ex-Soul lineup, had an impressive start to the Survivors Saga, but they stumbled a bit in the last two days of the Finals. The superstar roster ranked fifth with 208 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Hydra Esports presented an outstanding comeback in their final six games and moved up from 14th to sixth position. The crew scored 200 points, of which 100 were collected on the fourth day. Reckoning and Megastars were behind them in seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Team 8Bit secured the ninth spot with 175 points and two Chicken Dinners. Orangutan ensured 10th place with 172 points. Revenant Esports grabbed 11th position with 171 points. Their player, Fierce, took 34 eliminations and was the fourth-best performer in the Finals.

WSB Gaming faltered in their last few matches and ended up in 13th place with 158 points despite picking up two Chicken Dinners. Team Soul, who recently recruited the former lineup of Blind Esports, came 14th in the overall standings. TMG and Galaxy Esports ended up in the bottom two of the BGMI Survivors Saga Finals.