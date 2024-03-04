GodLike Esports fire BGMI analyst and esports manager due to ringing in SCS 2024

GodLike Esports fired BGMI analyst and esports manager following their disqualification from the ongoing Skyesports Champions Series 2024 due to ringing. On March 3, Skyesports disqualified the organization from this tournament as Gill, who was not registered in the squad, played under the GodL Pookie name in the Semifinals.

The organizer said that the player's account was claimed to be Zagod's secondary ID, but upon investigation, this was found to be false. The team faced disqualification from the entire tournament. The club was in 21st position after the fifth day of the Semifinals stage.

GodLike Esports expel BGMI analyst and esports manager with immediate effect

GodLike Esports reacts to their recent ringing case in SCS (Image via Instagram/GodLike Esports)

GodLike Esports took action against their analyst and management after the disqualification from the SCS 2024. The firm said that this incident occurred because their BGMI team participated in many events. They posted on their social media pages:

"In light of recent events during the Skyesports tournament, we find it necessary to address a situation that unfolded unbeknownst to our upper management. While our team was actively participating in various events, an unfortunate incident occurred involving a ringing case within our organization."

GodLike fired two members and also apologized to fans. They added:

Effective immediately, The Team Manager and Analyst, is no longer part of Godlike Edports. Our stance remains unwavering: the game should be played with utmost harmony, and all rules must be followed, We apologize to our fans, sponsors, and the esports community for any inconvenience caused.

Jonathan and Zgod were not seen playing in the squad in their last few matches. The three-man lineup (Jelly, Apollo, and Aditya) played in their last two games on Day 5. However, the team has been struggling since the first day of the semifinals. With their disqualification from the further matches, 23 teams will now play on the sixth and last day of this stage.

GodLike Esports has not been in good form for a long time. They recently added Apollo to their BGMI crew to enhance their strength. The Jelly-led squad was looking for a comeback in the Skyesports Champions Series 2024 but failed to deliver a promising performance in the 20 matches they played in the Semifinals.

The organization will now concentrate on the upcoming official tournament, named the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024, which is expected to start this month. The club faced failure in many BGMI majors in the last year, so their main aim will likely be to secure a respectable spot in the upcoming contest.