Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team Soul concluded Day 2 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2 with a phenomenal performance. They secured 91 points after eight matches to secure the top spot on the leaderboard. Two of their players, Spower and Manya, bagged 19 and 16 kills, respectively.

Gods Reign jumped from ninth to second place after an incredible display. The Destro-led team accumulated 64 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their player, DeltaPG, racked up 15 eliminations.

There are eight matches remaining in this phase of the tournament.

Week 2 Qualifiers scoreboard after Day 2 of Upthrust BGMI India Rising

Here is the leaderboard after Day 2 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2:

Team Soul - 91 points Gods Reign - 64 points Windgod Esports - 63 points R Esports - 61 points WSB Gaming - 58 points Team XSpark - 57 points Team Psyche - 56 points Medal Esports - 56 points Orangutan Gaming - 56 points Gujarat Tigers - 55 points Enigma Gaming - 49 points Hydra Esports - 42 points Team Forever - 41 points Uprising Esports - 41 points GodLike Esports - 41 points Genxfm Esports - 36 points Team Tamilas - 34 points Marcos Gaming - 33 points Team 8Bit - 31 points Team Aaru - 30 points Team Zero - 29 points Global Esports - 29 points Carnival Gaming - 11 points Entity Gaming - 0 points

Windgod jumped from 18th to third spot with 63 points and 38 frags. Fourth-placed R Esports and fifth-placed WSB Gaming earned 61 and 58 points, respectively. Team XSpark, who recently added new IGL Shadow, finished sixth with 57 points and a Chicken Dinner.

Paradox-led Medal Esports secured the eighth position with 56 points.

Orangutan Gaming lost their momentum on Day 2, falling from second to ninth place with 56 points.

Gujarat Tigers gained 55 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 38 kills, placing 10th on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Hydra Esports and Team Forever acquired the 12th and 13th positions with 42 and 41 points, respectively.

GodLike Esports, led by BGMI star Jelly, grabbed only 41 points. Team Tamilas, with the help of 19 kills, scored 34 points.

Team 8Bit and Global Esports secured only 31 and 29 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Carnival Gaming had a dismal run in their eight matches and claimed only 11 points.