Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

By GT Gaming
Modified Mar 21, 2024 07:19 IST
Day 2 of BGMI Rising Week 2 Qualifiers was held on March 20 (Image via Upthrust Esports)
Day 2 of BGMI Rising Week 2 Qualifiers was held on March 20 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team Soul concluded Day 2 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2 with a phenomenal performance. They secured 91 points after eight matches to secure the top spot on the leaderboard. Two of their players, Spower and Manya, bagged 19 and 16 kills, respectively.

Gods Reign jumped from ninth to second place after an incredible display. The Destro-led team accumulated 64 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their player, DeltaPG, racked up 15 eliminations.

There are eight matches remaining in this phase of the tournament.

Week 2 Qualifiers scoreboard after Day 2 of Upthrust BGMI India Rising

Here is the leaderboard after Day 2 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Qualifiers Week 2:

  1. Team Soul - 91 points
  2. Gods Reign - 64 points
  3. Windgod Esports - 63 points
  4. R Esports - 61 points
  5. WSB Gaming - 58 points
  6. Team XSpark - 57 points
  7. Team Psyche - 56 points
  8. Medal Esports - 56 points
  9. Orangutan Gaming - 56 points
  10. Gujarat Tigers - 55 points
  11. Enigma Gaming - 49 points
  12. Hydra Esports - 42 points
  13. Team Forever - 41 points
  14. Uprising Esports - 41 points
  15. GodLike Esports - 41 points
  16. Genxfm Esports - 36 points
  17. Team Tamilas - 34 points
  18. Marcos Gaming - 33 points
  19. Team 8Bit - 31 points
  20. Team Aaru - 30 points
  21. Team Zero - 29 points
  22. Global Esports - 29 points
  23. Carnival Gaming - 11 points
  24. Entity Gaming - 0 points

Windgod jumped from 18th to third spot with 63 points and 38 frags. Fourth-placed R Esports and fifth-placed WSB Gaming earned 61 and 58 points, respectively. Team XSpark, who recently added new IGL Shadow, finished sixth with 57 points and a Chicken Dinner.

Paradox-led Medal Esports secured the eighth position with 56 points.

Orangutan Gaming lost their momentum on Day 2, falling from second to ninth place with 56 points.

Gujarat Tigers gained 55 points with the help of one Chicken Dinner and 38 kills, placing 10th on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Hydra Esports and Team Forever acquired the 12th and 13th positions with 42 and 41 points, respectively.

GodLike Esports, led by BGMI star Jelly, grabbed only 41 points. Team Tamilas, with the help of 19 kills, scored 34 points.

Team 8Bit and Global Esports secured only 31 and 29 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Carnival Gaming had a dismal run in their eight matches and claimed only 11 points.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
