Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier was held on March 12. Team XSpark impressed on the first day, posting 54 points on the scoreboard in four games. The Shadow-led lineup picked up 40 eliminations. Their member, SprayGod, was the star athlete of the opening day with 17 kills. The Qualifier will run until March 15, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the weekly finals.
Team Soul were second in the overall table with 51 points, including 30 kills. The fan-favorite BGMI team secured two Chicken Dinners in four matches. Spower managed 10 eliminations and was the star performer for his team.
Hydra Official claimed the third position with 37 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Gujarat Tigers and Team 8Bit captured fourth and fifth places with 37 and 35 points, respectively. Team Tamilas and GodLike secured 34 points each in their four matches.
Day 1 overall standings of BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier
Each team took part in four matches on the first day. Here is the overall scoreboard:
- Team XSpark - 54 points
- Team Soul - 51 points
- Hydra Official- 37 points
- Gujarat Tigers - 37 points
- Team 8Bit - 35 points
- Team Tamilas - 34 points
- GodLike Esports - 34 points
- Enigma Gaming - 29 points
- Gods Reign - 25 points
- WSB Gaming - 24 points
- Medal Esports - 23 points
- Team Zero - 20 points
- Marcos Gaming - 20 points
- Team Forever - 20 points
- Windgod - 20 points
- Genxfm - 16 points
- Carnival Gaming - 11 points
- Team Aaru - 11 points
- R Esports - 9 points
- Orangutan Gaming - 9 points
- Team Psyche - 7 points
- UPRising Rivals - 7 points
- Entity Gamng - 7 points
- Global Esports - 4 points
Destro-led Gods Reign was ninth with 25 points, 15 of which came from kills. Medal Esports and Marcos Gaming managed 23 and 20 points, respectively, on Day 1. Team Forever also had a mediocre run, earning just 20 points.
Experience side, Carnival Gaming, had a miserable day, collecting only 11 points in their four encounters. Orangutan Gaming were also unable to perform well and scored nine points. Two renowned BGMI squads, Entity and Global Esports, claimed only seven and four points, respectively. They will be looking to improve their rankings in the remaining three days of this weekly qualifier.