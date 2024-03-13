Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier was held on March 12. Team XSpark impressed on the first day, posting 54 points on the scoreboard in four games. The Shadow-led lineup picked up 40 eliminations. Their member, SprayGod, was the star athlete of the opening day with 17 kills. The Qualifier will run until March 15, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the weekly finals.

Team Soul were second in the overall table with 51 points, including 30 kills. The fan-favorite BGMI team secured two Chicken Dinners in four matches. Spower managed 10 eliminations and was the star performer for his team.

Hydra Official claimed the third position with 37 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Gujarat Tigers and Team 8Bit captured fourth and fifth places with 37 and 35 points, respectively. Team Tamilas and GodLike secured 34 points each in their four matches.

Day 1 overall standings of BGMI India Rising 2024 Week 1 Qualifier

Each team took part in four matches on the first day. Here is the overall scoreboard:

Team XSpark - 54 points Team Soul - 51 points Hydra Official- 37 points Gujarat Tigers - 37 points Team 8Bit - 35 points Team Tamilas - 34 points GodLike Esports - 34 points Enigma Gaming - 29 points Gods Reign - 25 points WSB Gaming - 24 points Medal Esports - 23 points Team Zero - 20 points Marcos Gaming - 20 points Team Forever - 20 points Windgod - 20 points Genxfm - 16 points Carnival Gaming - 11 points Team Aaru - 11 points R Esports - 9 points Orangutan Gaming - 9 points Team Psyche - 7 points UPRising Rivals - 7 points Entity Gamng - 7 points Global Esports - 4 points

Destro-led Gods Reign was ninth with 25 points, 15 of which came from kills. Medal Esports and Marcos Gaming managed 23 and 20 points, respectively, on Day 1. Team Forever also had a mediocre run, earning just 20 points.

Experience side, Carnival Gaming, had a miserable day, collecting only 11 points in their four encounters. Orangutan Gaming were also unable to perform well and scored nine points. Two renowned BGMI squads, Entity and Global Esports, claimed only seven and four points, respectively. They will be looking to improve their rankings in the remaining three days of this weekly qualifier.