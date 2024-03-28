Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, summary, and more

Orangutan Gaming climbed up to prime position in the leaderboard after Day 2 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Finals. The experienced squad, led by Ash, acquired 108 points despite not claiming any Chicken Dinner in 12 matches. AKop from the team secured 30 kills. The team will be hoping to win the tournament as there are only six matches left in the Finals.

Hydra Esports jumped to the second spot with 94 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their athlete Duoraop claimed 18 kills after playing a crucial role in many matches. Team Soul slipped to the third spot in the overall ranking with 93 points. Rony from the lineup grabbed 20 eliminations in 12 matches.

Overall scoreboard of BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Finals after Day 2

Here is the leaderboard of the Grand Finals after 12 matches:

Orangutan - 108 points Hydra Esports - 94 points Team Soul - 93 points GodLike Esports - 82 points Team Tamilas - 81 points Gods Reign - 78 points Team 8Bit - 69 points Team Forever - 68 points Marcos Gaming - 67 points WSB Gaming - 64 points Enigma Gaming - 53 points R Esports - 49 points Uprising Esports - 47 points Gujarat Tigers - 42 points Team XSpark - 39 points windgod - 34 points

GodLike Esports stumbled a bit on Day 2 and dropped to the fourth position with 82 points. The club recently added ADMINO to their squad. Team Tamillas moved up to the fifth rank with 81 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign, led by BGMI pro Destro, remained in sixth place with 78 points.

Team 8Bit stood seventh in the overall standings with 69 points. Team Forever slipped to eighth position with 68 points. WSB Gaming ranked 10th despite winning two of their 12 matches in the first two days. Enigma and R Esports came in 11th and 12th with 53 and 49 points, respectively.

Uprising Rivals, who had impressive performances in the previous stages, faltered in the Finale, scoring only 47 in 12 games. Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI veteran Shadow, came 14th with 42 points despite notching one Chicken Dinner. Team XSpark also had an underwhelming run in the initial two days, securing only 39 points. Windgod was at the bottom of the overall leaderboard with 34 points. These teams will now be looking to do better in their remaining six games on the final day of the BGMI India Rising event.