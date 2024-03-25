Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Week 2 Finals: Winners, overall standings, and more

By Gametube
Modified Mar 25, 2024 11:50 IST
Hydra Esports wins second week of BGMI India Rising (Image via Upthrust Esports)
Hydra Esports wins second week of BGMI India Rising (Image via Upthrust Esports)

The Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Week 2 Finals concluded on March 24. Hydra Esports, led by Dreams, clinched the first rank with 87 points, including 43 eliminations. The lineup claimed three Chicken Dinners out of their eight matches. Their player Sparsh alone grabbed 13 eliminations. Upthrust Esports awarded them ₹1.5 lakh in prize money.

Team Soul, who was first after Day 1, slipped to second place with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners. Manya and Rony from the squad picked up 16 and 15 eliminations, respectively. Team Soul was awarded the second prize of ₹1 lakh.

.

Week 2 Finals scoreboard of Upthrust BGMI India Series 2024

  1. Hydra Official - 87 points
  2. Team Soul - 86 points
  3. Team Tamilas - 71 points
  4. Uprising Rivals - 63 points
  5. WSB Gaming - 44 points
  6. Medal Esports - 44 points
  7. Team Psyche - 44 points
  8. Team XSpark - 43 points
  9. Team 8Bit - 41 points
  10. Team Forver - 35 points
  11. Windgod - 33 points
  12. Marcos Gaming - 33 points
  13. Orangutan - 29 points
  14. R Esports - 27 points
  15. Gods Reign - 13 points
  16. Gujarat Tigers - 13 points

Team Tamilas secured the third rank with 71 points, including 39 points. Uprising Rivals came fourth in the overall scoreboard despite not registering a single Chicken Dinner. WSB Gaming acquired the fifth position with 44 points, followed by Medal Esports.

Team Psyche and XSpark claimed the seventh and eighth spots with 44 and 43 points, respectively. Team 8Bit was ninth on the table with 41 points. Team Forever and Marcos Gaming earned the 10th and 12th positions with 35 and 33 points, respectively. Gods Reign and Gujarat Tigers were in the bottom two after disastrous performances.

Upthrust BGMI India Series 2024 Grand Finals

The Finals will be played from March 26 to 28 between the top 16 teams based on their performances in the Qualifiers Week 1 and 2. Team Soul came in the first position in the overall standings, while Team Forever and WSB Gaming claimed second and third ranks, respectively. Here are the 16 qualified teams:

  1. Team Soul
  2. Team Forever
  3. WSB Gaming
  4. TeamXSpark
  5. Team Tamilas
  6. WindGod Esports
  7. Gods Reign
  8. Marcos Gaming
  9. Hydra
  10. Gujarat Tigers
  11. 8Bit
  12. Uprising Rivals
  13. Orangutan
  14. GodLike Esports
  15. Enigma Gaming
  16. R ESPORTS

These BGMI teams will play 18 matches across three days in the Grand Finals, with a total prize fund of ₹5 lakh. The Upthrust India Rising event will be following a 10-point scoring system.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?