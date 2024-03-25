Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Week 2 Finals: Winners, overall standings, and more

The Upthrust BGMI India Rising Series 2024 Week 2 Finals concluded on March 24. Hydra Esports, led by Dreams, clinched the first rank with 87 points, including 43 eliminations. The lineup claimed three Chicken Dinners out of their eight matches. Their player Sparsh alone grabbed 13 eliminations. Upthrust Esports awarded them ₹1.5 lakh in prize money.

Team Soul, who was first after Day 1, slipped to second place with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners. Manya and Rony from the squad picked up 16 and 15 eliminations, respectively. Team Soul was awarded the second prize of ₹1 lakh.

.

Week 2 Finals scoreboard of Upthrust BGMI India Series 2024

Hydra Official - 87 points Team Soul - 86 points Team Tamilas - 71 points Uprising Rivals - 63 points WSB Gaming - 44 points Medal Esports - 44 points Team Psyche - 44 points Team XSpark - 43 points Team 8Bit - 41 points Team Forver - 35 points Windgod - 33 points Marcos Gaming - 33 points Orangutan - 29 points R Esports - 27 points Gods Reign - 13 points Gujarat Tigers - 13 points

Team Tamilas secured the third rank with 71 points, including 39 points. Uprising Rivals came fourth in the overall scoreboard despite not registering a single Chicken Dinner. WSB Gaming acquired the fifth position with 44 points, followed by Medal Esports.

Team Psyche and XSpark claimed the seventh and eighth spots with 44 and 43 points, respectively. Team 8Bit was ninth on the table with 41 points. Team Forever and Marcos Gaming earned the 10th and 12th positions with 35 and 33 points, respectively. Gods Reign and Gujarat Tigers were in the bottom two after disastrous performances.

Upthrust BGMI India Series 2024 Grand Finals

The Finals will be played from March 26 to 28 between the top 16 teams based on their performances in the Qualifiers Week 1 and 2. Team Soul came in the first position in the overall standings, while Team Forever and WSB Gaming claimed second and third ranks, respectively. Here are the 16 qualified teams:

Team Soul Team Forever WSB Gaming TeamXSpark Team Tamilas WindGod Esports Gods Reign Marcos Gaming Hydra Gujarat Tigers 8Bit Uprising Rivals Orangutan GodLike Esports Enigma Gaming R ESPORTS

These BGMI teams will play 18 matches across three days in the Grand Finals, with a total prize fund of ₹5 lakh. The Upthrust India Rising event will be following a 10-point scoring system.