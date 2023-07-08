Upthrust BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Semifinals Day 4: Overall standings, top players, and more

Team 8Bit remain in first position at the end of Day 4 of the BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Semifinals, despite not showcasing the best performance. Over the past few days, their solid lead helped them hold onto their ranking. Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, displayed exceptional prowess, climbing 10 places to finish second with 135 points, while Gladiator Esports slipped down to third.

Gods Reign entered the top five, while fan-favorite Team Soul dropped three places to seventh. Two acclaimed firms, Blind and OR Esports, put on mediocre performances in their 16 matches, finishing 12th and 13th, respectively. GodLike Esports stood 17th with 82 points, while Hyderabad Hydras could only accrue 33 in 16 games.

Blind Spower, despite his team's below-average run so far, topped the fraggers list with 31 finishes, followed by Gladiator's Delta with 28 frags. SprayGod ranked third with 27 kills in 16 matches

BGMI Ranbhoomi Season 2 Day 4 highlights

Entity Gaming demonstrated effective zone control in the first round, securing 11 eliminations and claiming the top spot. Goblin's outstanding individual performance propelled Team Soul to second place with 19 points.

Team Soul took the seventh spot after Day 4 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Chemin Esports exhibited impressive composure, emerging victorious in the second battle with 11 frags. Despite being eliminated early, Blind managed to secure nine crucial frag points.

The third round, once again played on Erangel, was clinched by Revenant Esports. Led by Sensei, the side displayed patience and secured only two frags. WSG and Gods Reign followed closely with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Blind Esports has posted average results so far in Semifinals (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Gujarat Tigers Prince achieved a squad wipe to secure victory in the fourth battle of the day with nine frags. Meanwhile, Entity exhibited complacency in the final circle and had to settle for second place with 14 frags.

Gujarat Tigers emerged victorious again in the fifth match with five frags. However, Gladiator Esports topped the points table with 11 eliminations, with veteran BGMI athlete Destro crowned MVP for securing four eliminations.

Semifinals overall standings after Day 4 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Gods Reign clinched the sixth match in Miramar with nine finishes. In the final circle, BGMI star Beast from 8Bit showcased exceptional nous, eliminating Entity Gaming in the face of adversity.

