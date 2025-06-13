Vasista, Medal, Team Tamilas, and 21 other teams eliminated from BMPS 2025

By Gametube
Modified Jun 13, 2025 05:42 IST
24 teams from Round 3 were eliminated from BMPS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
24 teams from Round 3 were eliminated from BMPS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The top 24 teams from the BMPS 2025 Round 3 secured their spots in the Semifinals Week 1. Meanwhile, the bottom 24 squads have been eliminated from the tournament. Many popular names like Vasista Esports, Medal, Team Tamilas, and Cincinnati Kids bowed out of this ongoing event.

Team 8Bit, GodLike, and Genesis finished top three in the overall standings after BMPS Round 3. 4Merical and NONX also had an amazing run in their eight matches. Team Insane, Forever, Gods Reign, and Reckoning struggled in a few games but managed to finish in the top 24 and qualified for the Semifinals Week 1.

Overall points table after BMPS 2025 Round 3

  1. iQ00 8Bit - 97 points
  2. Hero Xtreme GodLike - 87 points
  3. Genesis Esports - 78 points
  4. 4merical Esports - 77 points
  5. NONx Esports - 77 points
  6. BO7S - 74 points
  7. Eggy - 70 points
  8. Jux Esports - 69 points
  9. iNSANE Esports - 64 points
  10. Rising Inferno Esports - 62 points
  11. 2op Official - 60 points
  12. Gods Omen - 59 points
  13. Team Forever - 58 points
  14. Do or Die - 58 points
  15. OnePlus Gods Reign - 57 points
  16. iQ00 Reckoning - 57 points
  17. Team Aryan - 52 points
  18. Team Shockwave - 51 points
  19. Volcano Esports - 51 points
  20. Troy Tamilan Esports - 47 points
  21. Alibaba Raiders - 45 points
  22. 4TR Official - 45 points
  23. Mysterious 4 - 43 points
  24. Los Hermanos Esports - 43 points
  25. Autobotz Esports - 42 points
  26. Aerobotz Esports - 41 points
  27. Vasista Esports - 41 points
  28. Cincinnati Kids Oneplus - 40 points
  29. Medal Esports - 40 points
  30. Aero - Wobble Gaming - 39 points
  31. Rider Esport - 39 points
  32. iQ00 Team Tamilas - 39 points
  33. FS eSports - 38 points
  34. Xotic - Signature - 34 points
  35. Mastermind Mavericks - 33 points
  36. Zenin Esports - 30 points
  37. Team H4K - 30 points
  38. Ape City - 30 points
  39. Team Cosmic - 27 points
  40. Dragon Claw Esports - 26 points
  41. White Walkers - 24 points
  42. Jaguar official - 24 points
  43. Ace Official - 21 points
  44. Dragon Esports - 21 points
  45. Golden Glider Esports - 20 points
  46. Myth Official - 19 points
  47. Shadow Blitz - 15 points
  48. Signify Esports - 3 points
Autobotz missed its spot in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1 by a single point. Aerobotz and Vasista scored 41 points apiece and stood 26th and 27th, respectively, in the overall standings.

Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, finished 28th with 40 points, including 22 eliminations. Behind them, Medal Esports stood 29th with 40 points and 32 eliminations. Team Tamilas, an experienced BGMI team, also failed to perform and settled for 32nd with 39 points.

Several underdogs teams like H4K, Ape City, Jaguar, and Team Cosmic faltered in the BMPS Round 3. Signify Esports specifically had a disastrous run, grabbing a meagre three points in eight matches.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
