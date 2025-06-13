Vasista, Medal, Team Tamilas, and 21 other teams eliminated from BMPS 2025

The top 24 teams from the BMPS 2025 Round 3 secured their spots in the Semifinals Week 1. Meanwhile, the bottom 24 squads have been eliminated from the tournament. Many popular names like Vasista Esports, Medal, Team Tamilas, and Cincinnati Kids bowed out of this ongoing event.
Team 8Bit, GodLike, and Genesis finished top three in the overall standings after BMPS Round 3. 4Merical and NONX also had an amazing run in their eight matches. Team Insane, Forever, Gods Reign, and Reckoning struggled in a few games but managed to finish in the top 24 and qualified for the Semifinals Week 1.
Overall points table after BMPS 2025 Round 3
- iQ00 8Bit - 97 points
- Hero Xtreme GodLike - 87 points
- Genesis Esports - 78 points
- 4merical Esports - 77 points
- NONx Esports - 77 points
- BO7S - 74 points
- Eggy - 70 points
- Jux Esports - 69 points
- iNSANE Esports - 64 points
- Rising Inferno Esports - 62 points
- 2op Official - 60 points
- Gods Omen - 59 points
- Team Forever - 58 points
- Do or Die - 58 points
- OnePlus Gods Reign - 57 points
- iQ00 Reckoning - 57 points
- Team Aryan - 52 points
- Team Shockwave - 51 points
- Volcano Esports - 51 points
- Troy Tamilan Esports - 47 points
- Alibaba Raiders - 45 points
- 4TR Official - 45 points
- Mysterious 4 - 43 points
- Los Hermanos Esports - 43 points
- Autobotz Esports - 42 points
- Aerobotz Esports - 41 points
- Vasista Esports - 41 points
- Cincinnati Kids Oneplus - 40 points
- Medal Esports - 40 points
- Aero - Wobble Gaming - 39 points
- Rider Esport - 39 points
- iQ00 Team Tamilas - 39 points
- FS eSports - 38 points
- Xotic - Signature - 34 points
- Mastermind Mavericks - 33 points
- Zenin Esports - 30 points
- Team H4K - 30 points
- Ape City - 30 points
- Team Cosmic - 27 points
- Dragon Claw Esports - 26 points
- White Walkers - 24 points
- Jaguar official - 24 points
- Ace Official - 21 points
- Dragon Esports - 21 points
- Golden Glider Esports - 20 points
- Myth Official - 19 points
- Shadow Blitz - 15 points
- Signify Esports - 3 points
Autobotz missed its spot in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1 by a single point. Aerobotz and Vasista scored 41 points apiece and stood 26th and 27th, respectively, in the overall standings.
Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, finished 28th with 40 points, including 22 eliminations. Behind them, Medal Esports stood 29th with 40 points and 32 eliminations. Team Tamilas, an experienced BGMI team, also failed to perform and settled for 32nd with 39 points.
Several underdogs teams like H4K, Ape City, Jaguar, and Team Cosmic faltered in the BMPS Round 3. Signify Esports specifically had a disastrous run, grabbing a meagre three points in eight matches.