Vasista, Medal, Team Tamilas, and 21 other teams eliminated from BMPS 2025

The top 24 teams from the BMPS 2025 Round 3 secured their spots in the Semifinals Week 1. Meanwhile, the bottom 24 squads have been eliminated from the tournament. Many popular names like Vasista Esports, Medal, Team Tamilas, and Cincinnati Kids bowed out of this ongoing event.

Team 8Bit, GodLike, and Genesis finished top three in the overall standings after BMPS Round 3. 4Merical and NONX also had an amazing run in their eight matches. Team Insane, Forever, Gods Reign, and Reckoning struggled in a few games but managed to finish in the top 24 and qualified for the Semifinals Week 1.

iQ00 8Bit - 97 points Hero Xtreme GodLike - 87 points Genesis Esports - 78 points 4merical Esports - 77 points NONx Esports - 77 points BO7S - 74 points Eggy - 70 points Jux Esports - 69 points iNSANE Esports - 64 points Rising Inferno Esports - 62 points 2op Official - 60 points Gods Omen - 59 points Team Forever - 58 points Do or Die - 58 points OnePlus Gods Reign - 57 points iQ00 Reckoning - 57 points Team Aryan - 52 points Team Shockwave - 51 points Volcano Esports - 51 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 47 points Alibaba Raiders - 45 points 4TR Official - 45 points Mysterious 4 - 43 points Los Hermanos Esports - 43 points Autobotz Esports - 42 points Aerobotz Esports - 41 points Vasista Esports - 41 points Cincinnati Kids Oneplus - 40 points Medal Esports - 40 points Aero - Wobble Gaming - 39 points Rider Esport - 39 points iQ00 Team Tamilas - 39 points FS eSports - 38 points Xotic - Signature - 34 points Mastermind Mavericks - 33 points Zenin Esports - 30 points Team H4K - 30 points Ape City - 30 points Team Cosmic - 27 points Dragon Claw Esports - 26 points White Walkers - 24 points Jaguar official - 24 points Ace Official - 21 points Dragon Esports - 21 points Golden Glider Esports - 20 points Myth Official - 19 points Shadow Blitz - 15 points Signify Esports - 3 points

Autobotz missed its spot in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1 by a single point. Aerobotz and Vasista scored 41 points apiece and stood 26th and 27th, respectively, in the overall standings.

Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, finished 28th with 40 points, including 22 eliminations. Behind them, Medal Esports stood 29th with 40 points and 32 eliminations. Team Tamilas, an experienced BGMI team, also failed to perform and settled for 32nd with 39 points.

Several underdogs teams like H4K, Ape City, Jaguar, and Team Cosmic faltered in the BMPS Round 3. Signify Esports specifically had a disastrous run, grabbing a meagre three points in eight matches.

