Velocity Gaming eliminated from Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Online Qualifiers Round 3 came to an end on December 27. The matches of Groups 1 to 4 took place today, and after intense competition, the top 4 teams from each group qualified for the Quarter-Finals of the mega event.

In a piece of recent news that came as a shocker for BGMI esports fans, popular and fan-favorite team Velocity Gaming, aka VLT, was eliminated from the competition following an abysmal showing. The team could only secure 6 points in the 3 matches they played, getting eliminated early every time.

BGIS Online Qualifiers Round 3 Group 3 match 1 standings (Image via BGIS)

VLT competed in Group 3, and alongside another top invited squad, Team XO, who had a terrific day as they secured 61 points in 3 matches, virtually qualifying for the Quarter-Finals.

Team XO wins Match 2 of BGIS Online qualifiers round 3 (Image via BGIS)

The team lost almost all their gunfights, even though one of their star players, Snax, tried his best on the map of Miramar, it still wasn't enough to get them over the line.

Velocity Gaming finished 12th place in the third match (Image via BGIS)

Earlier, Velocity Gaming had signed the ex-roster of TeamIND in November. However, the team wasn't in the best of form coming into Round 3 of BGIS. In the official scrims ahead of the India series, the team finished 30th among the competing 32 teams.

The dip in performance could be due to the constant change of roles in the team. Earlier when the roster was still a part of TeamIND, Slayer (now a part of Global Esports) was also in the mix of things sometimes as an IGL as well.

Velocity Gaming, commenting on this performance, stated that they would come back stronger in the future.

BGIS Online Qualifiers Round 3 Day 1 performance overview

Alongside Velocity Gaming, another invited team, Heroes Official, who competed in Group 1, were also not able to qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

Among other invited teams, Hyderabad Hydras, OREsports, Nigma Galaxy, and Global Esports qualified from their respective groups.

Round 3 of the BGIS 2021 will go on till December 30, 2021, post which the 64 teams (top 4 from each of the 16 groups) will battle it out for the 24-team Semi-Final stage.

Edited by R. Elahi