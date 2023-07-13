Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, and more

After demonstrating their excellent work on the final day, Gods Reign clinched the Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 in dominant fashion. The Robin-led squad amassed 183 points and 112 finishes in 18 matches. The side has been awarded ₹10,00,000 in prize money.

Gods Reign took the prime position on Day 2 and maintained their lead until the end of the event. They archived four Chicken Dinners, the most in the Pro Invitational Grand Finale. Ninja from the lineup was the MVP for his astonishing performance on the ultimate stage. He was rewarded a cash prize of ₹1,00,000.

8Bit, the top-performing squad on the first day, came second with 147 points and 92 eliminations. Their player Beast was the second in the top fragger list. The unit took ₹5,00,000 in prize money for their second-place finish in the event.

Prize pool distribution of BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2

Gods Reign - ₹10,00,000

Team 8Bit - ₹5,00,000

Revenant Esports - ₹3,00,000

Entity Gaming - ₹2,00,000

Blind Esports - ₹1,00,000

MVP - NinjaJod (Gods Reign) - ₹1,00,000

Revenant Esports, who had an average start to the finale, displayed stunning gameplay in the last two days and grabbed third place with 137 points. Apollo, yet again, gave his best support and helped his team gain a third seat in the event.

Entity Gaming, led by BGMI star Saumraj, claimed the fourth spot with 136 points and 81 kills. However, despite being consistent across all three days, they missed out on a podium finish by just one point.

Blind Esports, the most dominant lineup after BGMI's unban, acquired the fifth spot with 135 points. The Manya-led squad could not register any Chicken Dinners in the Finals but managed to get a respectable position.

Team XSpark, the third-best unit in the League Stage, grabbed the eighth spot with 95 points. The event went well for them as they overcame the pressure and got some positive results. Orangutan and Gladiators failed to showcase their strength and ended up in ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Team Soul, the League Stage's topper, stumbled in the main phase and could not capture a notable spot there. Following their poor games, the Omega-led lineup came 14th with 61 points. Numen and Esportswala, two other top-performing teams of the League, had dismal gameplay in the Finals, finishing 15th and 16th places with 61 and 54 points, respectively.

