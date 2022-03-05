Villager BGMI Winter Masters Finals day 5: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The penultimate day of the Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters Finals has concluded. Enigma Gaming took two chicken dinners on the day to maintain their top spot. The team is the only one to cross the 300 point mark and is on 316 points at the end of the day.

Orangutan Esports and TSM are behind them in second and third place with 253 points each, while fan-favorite Team Soul is in fourth place with 248 points. Another fan favorite, GodLike Esports, jumped to ninth place in the overall rankings.

Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters Finals Day 5 overview

TSM finished third place after BGMI Winter Masters Finals day 5 (Image via Villager Esports)

Enigma Gaming displayed cautious gameplay to win the day's first match with six kills. However, OR Esports topped the points table for a whopping 16 kills.

Global Esports won the second match of the day with 14 kills. Skylightz Gaming showed aggressive gameplay to grab second place with 14 kills.

GodLike won the day's third match with 15 kills where star player Jonathan was the MVP for his six eliminations. Orange Rock played passively to grab ten placement points.

Team XO had occupied 14th place (Image via Villager Esports)

The fourth match played on Miramar was won by Team Insane Esports with 11 kills. Global Esports came second with 12 kills. GE Manya was MVP for his six frags contribution.

Team Forever, led by Owais' patient gameplay, led them to a chicken dinner in the fifth match of the day with five kills. They were followed by 7Sea and Team Soul with 11 and six kills, respectively.

Enigma Gaming again won the sixth and final match of the day with seven kills. However, Hyderabad Hydras topped the points table with 13 kills. GodLike had 11 kills during the match courtesy of their star player Jonathan, who won the MVP award for the match.

Ninjajod leads kill leaderboard with 49 frags (Image via Villager Esports)

Top fraggers after Day 5

1) TSM's NinjaJod - 49 kills

2) GodLike's Jonathan - 45 kills

3) OR Aditya - 44 kills

4) Enigma's Saggy - 40 kills

5) Skylightz Gamlaboyy - 39 kills

With only six matches remaining, it will be difficult for other teams to prevent Enigma from taking the trophy, as the team has a 63 point lead over the next best team.

