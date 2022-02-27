BGMI Winter Masters Semifinals: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The semifinals of Villager Esports BGMI Winter Masters concluded just now. A total of 24 teams (10 qualified along with 14 invited) competed in the six-day semifinals. These teams were divided into three groups of eight teams and each team played 24 matches. The top 16 teams from this stage move to the Grand Finals while the remaining eight are eliminated from the tournament.

BGMI Winter Masters Semifinals overview

Overall standings of BGMI winter Masters Semifinals (Image via Villager Esports)

Orangutan Esports showed exemplary gameplay to top the overall standings with 121 kills and 264 points. Team Insane Esports that was on top yesterday but slipped to second place with 251 points, while Global Esport's new roster finished third with 235 points. BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming slipped two places to fourth place with 226 points while Skyesports BGMI GrandSlam champion Team XO finished in sixth place.

Chemin Esports that was on top of the table for three days, bagged the seventh spot while GodLike Esports secured the 10th rank.

Fan-favorite Team Soul had a quiet semifinal as they finished in 12th place, while TSM bagged 14th place.

Team Xspark, who are in the rebuilding phase, failed to qualify for the finals. Apart from that Celcius Esports, Revenant Esports, and Blind also failed to make it to the finals.

Top Fraggers of the Semifinals

1. Chemin DeltaPG - 44 kills

2. Orangutan AKOP - 39 kills

3. Global Esports Nakul - 38 kills

4. OR Aditya - 38 kills

5. Soul Akshat - 38 kills

Streaming details and Prizepool of the BGMI Winter Masters

The Grand Final is scheduled from March 1 to 6 and will be streamed on Loco/YouTube of Villager Esports at 1:30 PM IST. The tournament boasts a massive prizepool of 15 Lakhs INR, out of which the winner will take home 7 lakhs INR, while the runners-up will get 3.5 Lakhs and 1.5 Lakhs INR respectively.

The finals will be a gripping affair. All eyes will be on fan-favorite Team Soul as they are in ravaging form. Besides that, Skylightz Gaming and Team XO, two of the most consistent teams, will also present their case. TSM and GodLike, two of the most aggressive teams, will also compete for the trophy.

Edited by R. Elahi