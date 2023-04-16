BGMI, even after more than eight months of being from the India-specific Google Play and Apple App Stores, is still on the minds of many fans. A section of the community has still continued to play Battlegrounds Mobile India while seeking answers about its unban date from different Indian streamers. During a livestream on Saturday, April 15, 2023, one of Aaditya "Dynamo's" followers queried when the title might return. Here's how Dynamo responded (translated from Hindi):

"See, it was being said that the game might arrive in April or May... April or May... April or May... speculations were going on like that. Many were making claims about it happening in April or May. Half of April is already gone, as today's the 15th, I guess. And there are 15 days left. Within these 15 days, the game can make a return."

The popular personality went on to talk about what might happen if Battlegrounds Mobile India didn't return by April 30 and added:

"If the game doesn't come back in these 15 days, it might return in May. We can only wait; we cannot do much else about it. We cannot protest by declaring, 'We need game!' We cannot go on a hunger strike, so stay happy and wait."

Interestingly, the famous BGMI star also pointed out how the game is still active in India and will hopefully get unbanned.

"There isn't much impact anyway, as the game is still operating" - Dynamo asks fans not to worry about BGMI unban

Dynamo asked his followers not to spend too much time thinking about BGMI's unban because this game is still playable, as Krafton is yet to take its servers offline. Asking his fans not to stress about the game's return, here's what Aaditya Dynamo said (translated from Hindi):

"There isn't much impact anyway, as the game is still operating. People are playing. A lot of scrims are going on. Even you guys are pushing your ranks as usual. The only minor change that can come [after the unban] is the new updates. You will witness plenty of new content, like new skins [and] a new Royale Pass. Now, that's what I think, but I don't know what changes will arrive with the game."

Dynamo further emphasized that players would get more clarity about the changes in BGMI after this game gets unblocked in the country. He also speculated that if Battlegrounds Mobile India were to be unbanned, Krafton would announce its return date, along with potential changes the title might see.

Poll : 0 votes