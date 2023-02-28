"You must wait for just one more day" - BGMI streamer Dynamo reveals announcement date for Hydra's new content creator 

BGMI streamer Dynamo has responded to a popular fan question regarding the announcement of Hydra's new content creator. Revealing the date of the potential announcement, the Hydra clan leader said:

"The CC announcement will be on the 1st of March, alright? So, the CC announcement will definitely happen on the 1st of March. I have been stalling it for many days, saying, 'I will do it tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, this Sunday,' but on the 1st of March, we will finally make the new CC announcement. Okay? Alright, guys, are you happy now? I will be going now, and you guys shall go and chill. Today is the 28th, and you must wait for just one more day, nothing else."

If everything goes well, March 1 can be a positive day for Hydra fans who have seen many lows in the past few days.

Apart from informing his fans about the new content creator's announcement, the BGMI star talked about the legends in the Indian gaming community (IGC).

"There some figures in the gaming community, who are first of their kind" - BGMI star talks about legends in the IGC

When Dynamo was interacting with his fans on the stream, an overexcited fan called him one of a kind. The Battlegrounds Mobile India star spoke about actual legends of the Indian gaming scene while responding to his fan's remarks. Here's what he said:

"See, guys, there are some figures in the gaming community who are first of their kind, and no one will ever be able to replace them. Some personalities are like that, and I am not talking about myself. There are many individuals, you know, from whom I also learn many small things. You know, there are such people in the community who will remain irreplaceable once gone."

During his chat, a troll tried to spew hate against the BGMI star by talking about his numbers and views on YouTube. Dynamo did not hold back as he came up with an instant reply:

"Bro, don't look at my views; watch yours. I have accomplished much more. I have Audis, Lamborghinis, and all; what do you have, my man? You don't even have the money to fill up gas in your bike; take that from your dad. Don't look at my views, man. I am on cloud nine right now. Although I still have my feet on the ground, I am replying to you."

Interestingly, this is not the first time Dynamo has responded to his haters. A few weeks ago, the BGMI content creator asked the trolls not to comment in hateful language and go away. He wanted to maintain a family-friendly environment for his audience.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes