Krafton BGMI unban rumors explored as game receives latest "update" in months

On Monday, February 27, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) received a new update regarding in-game content. Krafton, the developer and publisher of Battlegrounds Mobile India, introduced unique events, which it took down a few hours later. However, including new in-game events has certainly left room for speculation.

Rumors about the ban reversal of BGMI, which has been suspended for almost seven months, were already making rounds. The game hasn't received a new version update all these months, but the latest "content" update has contributed to claims that some YouTubers and social media accounts have been making lately.

For those unaware, a few days back, multiple social media news pages and YouTubers reported that Battlegrounds Mobile India could finally return this April.

Disclaimer: Krafton has removed the events, but they could reappear.

Recent BGMI unban rumors picked up after UC prices were displayed in-game in Indian Rupee

A few days back, UC prices, previously visible in US Dollars after BGMI got blocked, started being displayed in the Indian currency. Multiple publications reported the sudden showcase of prices in INR.

Meanwhile, notable Instagram account 4U ESPORTS and other news-based pages shared rumors that Battlegrounds Mobile India is gearing up for a return.

Other unconfirmed leaks suggested that Krafton will likely bring the Indian PUBG Mobile back by mid-April 2023. However, it should also be noted that there is no way to test the veracity of such claims, as Krafton has kept mum when talking about an unban date. So despite social media rumors around Battlegrounds Mobile India's suspension, nothing is certain.

Although there is ambiguity around Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback, readers must note that Krafton has taken a few opportunities to showcase its interest in the Indian video game market.

The South Korean company has been putting efforts into resuming BGMI's operations in India while also working on other projects, the most recent being Road to Valor Empires' Indian version.

A few weeks back, Krafton CEO Chang Han Kim addressed Battlegrounds Mobile India's matter during a Q&A session of the game company's FY2022 earnings call. At the event, he expressed:

"BGMI India, we have put in a lot of effort to bring about the unbanning of the sanctions, and once the ban is removed, we believe there will be offer additional and significant growth opportunities."

Interestingly, it is not the first time someone with such influence has spoken about Battlegrounds Mobile India. In November 2022, the company's press release regarding its Q3 earnings report also discussed Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It mentioned that the South Korean company "is continuing its efforts to resume services for Battlegrounds Mobile India" and will "continue investing in the Indian games market."

In October 2022, the South Korean Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr. Chang Jae-Bok, also addressed the situation. Chang Jae-Bok spoke about the East Asian country's companies and specific regulations at the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee audit in New Delhi, India. During his address, Rep. Kim Hong-gul posed multiple questions, including those surrounding the game.

The South Korean Ambassador discretely mentioned that "they are trying to resolve" the issues.

