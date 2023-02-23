How to pre-register for Road to Valor Empires?

The pre-registrations for the Indian version of Road to Valor Empires, a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game expected to launch for everyone soon, are live now. Dreamotion's title is a successor to Road to Valor World War II, released in 2019, and its Indian version will be a "reimagined" iteration for the country's audience.

Road to Valor Empires' Indian variant has the backing of Krafton, the studio behind BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Interestingly, Krafton acquired the game's publisher Dreamotion in 2021. Indian users can easily pre-register for the brand-new version of the real-time PvP strategy title to earn special rewards after the launch in March 2023.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the pre-registration procedure for the Indianized version of the Road to Valor World War II successor.

Road to Valor Empires' Indian version - How to pre-register for Dreamotion and Krafton's real-time PvP strategy title

As mentioned, pre-registrations for the upcoming real-time PvP strategy game are active now, as Dreamotion and Krafton (the studio behind BGMI) announced earlier today, i.e., February 23, 2023. One can use the following links to head to the game's page on Google Play Store to pre-register:

Google Play Store: Direct link here

Note: Despite being announced in the official press release from Krafton, the game's India-specific Apple App Store page is not visible. So, players might have to wait for Krafton to update the same.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how one can pre-register for Road to Valor Empires in the India-specific Google Play and Apple App Store:

Step 1: Open the Play Store or the App Store on your Android or iOS/iPadOS device.

Step 2: Use the search bar to explore through the apps and get to Road to Valor Empires (or Krafton's) page in the virtual application store.

Step 3: Press the "Pre-register" button.

You can also choose "auto-installation" on the Google Play Store page, which will download the game automatically after the release. Only pre-registered players will receive an epic card as a free reward in the game after the launch.

For the unversed, "Long Spear Warrior" will be the epic card reward, who, according to the official description, is the "master of spearman-ship." In Road to Valor Empires, Long Spear Warrior is among seven legendary generals representing the Yamato Legion.

As mentioned earlier, the India-specific Road to Valor Empires will be a "reimagined" variant customized per the country's audience, and Krafton India's Sean Hyunil Sohn has stated the same in a press release:

"We've been at work on a neat surprise for our beloved Indian audience and are excited to bring Road to Valor: Empires along with Indian nuances and local customizations."

He also added:

"With the addition of Indian rewards, new UI, and unique features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilizations."

Indian players will be able to experience the game's UI in Hindi and English, while the rest of the content will be similar to that of the global variant. Road to Valor Empires is expected to arrive in March 2023.

